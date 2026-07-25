Hisar Court sentences acid attack convict to life imprisonment

A day after a Hisar court convicted a man under murder charges for pouring acid on a taxi driver, who later died due to injuries, the court on Friday sentenced him to life imprisonment. Police said the victim suffered severe burns and was taken to the government hospital. However, he died during treatment. (HT File)

The court of judge Alka Malik also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Rishi Nagar area of Hisar.

According to the records, the victim, Ashwani Kumar, a resident of New Rishi Nagar, was a taxi driver and his wife had died 12 years ago. They had two daughters.

According to Ashwani’s statement to the police, about a week before the case was registered at Hisar city police station on June 12, 2022, he was sitting near Aggarwal Bhawan with his two friends Situ and Raj. He said that at around 5.30 pm, Sanjay arrived, opened a bottle of acid he was carrying, and poured it inside his pajama and onto his thigh without any reason and fled.

Police said the victim suffered severe burns and was taken to the government hospital. However, he died during treatment. Police then added the murder charge (Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code) to the FIR, arrested Sanjay, and filed a challan before the court.