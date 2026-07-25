Punjab: Barnala DSP suspended over lathicharge on sanitation staff

The Punjab Police on Friday suspended Barnala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh in connection with the alleged lathicharge on striking sanitation workers during a confrontation in Barnala city on Wednesday. According to the suspension order issued by the office of the Punjab director general of police (DGP), Satvir Singh will remain attached to the 4th Commando Battalion at SAS Nagar during the suspension period. (HT)

The suspension came after a report submitted by deputy inspector general (DIG), Patiala range, Kuldeep Singh Chahal and was ordered with immediate effect under Rule 4(1)(a) of the Punjab Police (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970.

According to the suspension order issued by the office of the Punjab director general of police (DGP), Satvir Singh will remain attached to the 4th Commando Battalion at SAS Nagar during the suspension period.

The violence erupted on Wednesday when the district administration, assisted by the police, launched a drive to lift garbage that had accumulated across Barnala due to an ongoing strike by sanitation workers. The workers, who have been protesting since July 8, opposed the move and gathered near SD College, where they alleged that police resorted to a lathicharge to disperse them.

The situation later escalated at Handiaya Bazar, where protesters allegedly hurled garbage and stones at police personnel, prompting another round of lathicharge. Police maintained that force was used after the protesters turned violent, while the workers accused the police of using excessive force, alleging that even women protesters were beaten with canes.

The clash left 22 people injured, including 18 sanitation workers and four police personnel.

The sanitation workers are demanding regularisation of their services and have also sought registration of a first information report (FIR) against the police personnel involved in the alleged assault. They have further demanded that the case be registered under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The incident drew the attention of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), whose vice-chairperson Hardeep Singh Gill took suo motu cognisance of the matter. In a communication to the Punjab chief secretary, Gill asked the state government to submit a factual report within seven days and called for a fair and transparent inquiry into the allegations.

Gill stated that protecting the rights, dignity and security of safai karamcharis is a constitutional responsibility of the government and that any alleged violation of their rights must be examined with utmost seriousness. The commission also directed the chief secretary to obtain a detailed report from the DGP and examine the role of the senior police officers concerned.

Emphasising that such disputes should be resolved through dialogue rather than force, Gill said strict legal action should be taken if any official is found guilty.

The police action also triggered widespread protests in Barnala. Several organisations, including BKU Ekta Ugrahan, labour unions, employee unions and sanitation workers’ associations, held a joint march on Thursday, condemning the alleged use of force and demanding legal action against the DSP. The opposition parties also criticised the state government over the alleged police high-handedness during the incident.

Sangrur member of Parliament and AAP leader Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on social media that the incident was “highly condemnable and unfortunate”. “The matter was discussed with chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Following the directions of the CM, the DSP has been suspended with immediate effect,” Hayer said.