Is Rihanna, ASAP Rocky's baby no.3 a girl? Riri may have just hinted at the possibility!

Looks like the one sole track from the upcoming Smurfs movie will have to do for now, for all those craving some new Rihanna tunes. The singer has seemingly taken quite the lengthy hiatus from the studio, refocusing her attention on her beauty baby, Fenty, and of course her two real babies, RZA Athelston Mayers, 3, and Riot Rose Mayers, soon to turn 2. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the Belgium premiere of the Smurfs movie(Photos: Instagram)

In a byte to Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna, 37, just made a coy face when asked about the same. But from the looks of it, making new music doesn't really seem to be on her mind for now, what with her being heavily pregnant with her and partner ASAP Rocky's baby number 3. Between this and Fenty's feats, it's truly a wonder how Rihanna found the time to voice Smurfette's character for the Smurfs movie — but Riri fans are more than happy to take what they can get.

Rihanna for one, is thoroughly in her mom era and the proof lies in the fact that she can't stop taking about the little one on it's way. Now while the singer may be heavily pregnant, no official gender reveal seems to have come our way yet. But from the looks of it, Rihanna and ASAP, 36, are really, really hoping it's a little baby sister for their two boys!

Speaking to ET, when asked if "this is the girl you've been waiting for?', Rihanna, with a twinkle in her eye, said, "let's see if it's a Smurfette!". When egged on about maybe hinting at a confirmation, Rihanna quickly backtracked and shared how it could very well be a Papa Smurf too!

But the one thing she did confirm? Baby number 3 will also have an R name. "It's always going to be an R name. That's the one thing me and Rocky don't fight over!", she quipped.

The new Smurfs movie is eyeing a release on July 18.