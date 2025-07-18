Nicki Minaj alleges life threat amid SZA beef; calls on FBI and CIA

Nicki Minaj is seemingly not done after her public feud with SZA, or rather, is dealing with the fallout of the same. MackWop of TDE, reacting to their beef on X, told her to ‘relax’ before she got ‘put in the blender like your boy did.’ Nicki Minaj's crusade against Desiree Perez seems to be continuing.(Reuters)

Nicki Minaj interpreted this comment as a threat and remarked, “What streaming service is this? I want him removed immediately. If he’s not removed, we’ll know something.”

What did Nicki Minaj do?

She then went a step further and reached out to Florida representative Anna Paulina Luna, saying, “this man just publicly threatened me. I’ve notified the FBI & CIA. I want this thug locked up & I’m ready to talk about everything these ppl have done to me.”

Nicki's crusade against Desiree Perez seems to be continuing. The singer mentioned in another post, where she tagged the FBI and CIA, that she was ‘willing to be a snitch ’just like DESIREE PEREZ if it has to do with her, ROC NATION or TDE!!!!!'

Nicki's message to Representative Luna also got her a response from the Republican.

“Please text my cell, I will forward this to law enforcement immediately. Threats of violence and assassination should be taken very seriously,” Luna said, adding, “Hope you’re ok”. She assured Nicki that they would ‘talk soon’.

Nicki replied to Luna's response with a simple ‘Thank you’ followed by folded hands.

What is Nicki Minaj's beef?

Minaj's beef seems to be regarding ROC Nation's CEO Desirae Perez being allegedly abusive, as per daughter Demoree's claims.