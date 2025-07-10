Nicki Minaj vs. everybody? Here's why the rapper is crashing out on X

If you're on X, chances are your feed has been dominated by Nicki Minaj’s latest spiral on the platform. The Queen of Rap is not holding back and this time she's dragging everyone down from Megan Thee Stallion to Jay-Z and the entire Roc Nation empire into the mess. But if you're wondering why this is happening, you're not alone. You’re not alone. Here’s a breakdown of what’s going on. Nicki Minaj

It all started when Megan Thee Stallion…

From a deep dive into her account, it looks like the spiral started when a federal judge denied Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by cameraman Emilio Garcia, who alleged he was forced to watch Megan have sex in a car during her European tour.

About the ruling, Nicki posted a cryptic Bible-laced post on X that many saw as a direct shot at Megan: “What was the name of that law again????????? Karma’s Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord’s law?” She ended the post with: “We give God the glory & he’s only just begun… More money for me. We’re working. Trust.”

Let’s not forget: the two rappers have had a turbulent history since 2024, starting with Megan’s diss track Hiss and Nicki's clapback Big Foot. So, yeah, there’s definitely no love lost here.

Then came Jay-Z and the missing millions

Next on Nicki’s hit list? Jay-Z. First, she reposted a claim related to a resurfaced paternity suit against Jay-Z, originally shared by 50 Cent, writing: “Oh is this why he was trending the other day? Idk. I hope all is well. To God be the glory.”

Then she turned up the heat — accusing the rapper of shortchanging her in the sale of TIDAL. Back in 2015, Jay-Z acquired TIDAL for around $56 million and brought on a group of high-profile artists, including Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, J. Cole, and Madonna, as co-owners to help promote and contribute exclusive content to the platform.

Reports at the time suggested each artist received a small ownership stake, roughly 3%. However, when Jay-Z later sold a majority share of TIDAL to Jack Dorsey’s Square (now Block Inc.) for $302 million in 2021, questions began to swirl. According to Nicki, she was promised equity, but when Jay-Z sold it, she claims her expected payout mysteriously vanished. Nicki estimates that she’s owed between $100–200 million, and even promised to use some of that “missing” money to pay for her fans’ education.

She further shaded Jay-Z for allegedly overlooking Lil Wayne in favour of Kendrick Lamar for this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Enter Roc Nation

At this point, Nicki is coming for the entire machine. She also reignited her beef with Roc Nation, the management company she has been accusing of trying to stifle her career after she chose Young Money over them. She also wrote a flurry of messages attacking Rock Nation CEO Desiree Perez. “Let's see if they have any thoughts on that DESIRAT pardon. Let's see if they have any thoughts on brother billionaire never campaigning for Kamala even after Obama pleaded with the ‘brothers,’” Nicki continued. “Isn't this THEE ‘brother’?!??!! Thee one ‘brother’ who could've probably gotten the job done for yall?!?!!!! Welp. If the top brother in charge can leave yall hanging w/o repercussions then may everyone else leave you hanging as well. Hanging like my cousin's friend's balls 🏈.”

What about her cousin's balls?

It all started with a 2021 vaccine tweet — the one that claimed her cousin’s friend in Trinidad suffered swollen testicles and became impotent after getting a COVID-19 shot. According to her, the man was just weeks away from getting married when his fiancée called off the wedding. “If I get vaccinated, it won’t be for the Met,” she wrote at the time, adding that she needed to “do more research.” The bizarre claim instantly went viral, prompting memes, headlines, and even a response from Dr. Anthony Fauci, who firmly stated, “There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen.”

Nicki seems to be cracking under a combination of industry politics, unresolved beefs, and maybe a little too much time on X. But if there’s one thing she’s doing, it’s making sure nobody forgets her name this week.