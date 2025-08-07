Piers Morgan accuses Beyonce of ‘appropriating’ Marilyn Monroe in Levi’s ad amid Sydney Sweeney row

After Sydney Sweeney's recent American Eagle campaign sparked debate, another ad is now making headlines - this time featuring Beyoncé. The music icon has found herself at the center of controversy over her new Levi’s advertisement, which pays visual homage to Marilyn Monroe’s signature 1950s glam. Beyoncé's Levi's ad campaign draws backlash from journalist Piers Morgan, calls it 'cultural appropriation'.(AP)

British journalist Piers Morgan led the criticism, accusing the singer of cultural appropriation. “Very disappointed to see Beyoncé culturally appropriate Marilyn Monroe in her new Levi’s ad,” Morgan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Marilyn reimagined - or misappropriated?

The Levi’s campaign shows Beyoncé styled with platinum blonde curls, winged eyeliner, and red lipstick - clearly channeling Monroe’s old Hollywood aesthetic, particularly her look from films like Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

While some fans praised the visuals, others accused Beyoncé of stepping into a space that wasn't hers to claim - claiming that this was an attempt to “look more white” or imitate a cultural icon from a different era and identity.

Online backlash

The ad drew intense reactions on social media, with comments flooding Levi’s page. Some reactions were bluntly negative, like “NO LEVI’S this looks soooo cheap” and “Sydney Sweeney did it better. Beyoncé is culture appropriation but y’all won’t admit it.” Another comment even took a direct jab at American Eagle, writing: “HOTTEST IN THE GAME AMERICAN EAGLE COULD NEVERRR.”

Morgan’s tweet itself received a wave of mixed reactions, with many users pushing back against his accusation. Some dismissed his criticism as racially charged, with one commenter writing, “Admit you hate Black people. No wonder you hate Meghan.” Others sarcastically remarked, “Maybe you haven’t heard. She identifies as ‘white’ now,” while one quipped, “That’s white culture, Beyoncé, and we want it back!”

Also Read | Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' becomes highest-grossing country tour ever

Defenders of Beyoncé argued that Marilyn Monroe is a widely celebrated pop icon - not a culture to be appropriated. “Marilyn Monroe had blonde hair which means… Black people can’t put on wigs? Is that really the argument?” asked one user. Another added, “Emulating her aesthetic is no more ‘cultural appropriation’ than a British man dressing like James Dean. Beyoncé channeling Monroe is an homage - something white celebrities have done with Black icons for decades without critique. The selective outrage reeks of double standards.”

Beyoncé remains chill

As of now, neither Beyoncé nor Levi’s have issued statements addressing the backlash. The singer has previously faced scrutiny for artistic decisions - most notably during the release of her 2022 album Renaissance - but has largely remained unapologetic in her creative direction. Whether the current campaign will be adjusted or pulled remains to be seen.