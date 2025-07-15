Search
Beyonce's unreleased music and other ‘really important’ data stolen in Atlanta, 911 call reveals

ByHT US Desk
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 08:22 PM IST

Beyoncé’s crew reported a theft in Atlanta involving hard drives containing the singer's unreleased music and tour plans

Beyoncé’s team may be close to recovering a major stash of stolen material, including unreleased music, after a tracking device helped police zero in on the missing items. TMZ obtained the 911 call made on July 8 by one of the singer’s crew members, who told the dispatcher that someone had broken into his rented Jeep. The SUV had been parked inside an Atlanta garage while he was at a nearby restaurant.

Stolen hard drives reportedly contain Beyoncé 's unreleased music and plans for the Cowboy Carter .

According to the caller, several electronics were stolen, including computers containing “really, really important information.” He didn’t mention Beyoncé by name, but told dispatchers he worked for a “high-status” individual. It didn’t take much guessing to figure out who he meant.

Live tracking gives police a lead

According to TMZ, the stolen computers had a tracking device installed. The caller said he could see the electronics moving in real time on his iPhone. The dispatcher assured him officers would be sent to the location, and the call ended shortly after.

Unreleased music and tour plans among stolen files

Atlanta police responded to the garage later that day. Officers spoke with two members of Beyoncé’s crew, who said the rear window of their rented Jeep Wagoneer had been shattered, and two suitcases were missing.

Inside those bags? Hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music, plans for the Cowboy Carter tour, and set lists. Some of that material, sources say, had never left the hands of her inner circle.

Police collected two sets of fingerprints from the vehicle and began tracking the stolen devices. They’ve already identified a suspect and issued an arrest warrant, but haven’t named the individual publicly.

So far, there's no word on whether the missing files have been recovered – but with a live tracker in play, the odds may be in Beyoncé’s favor.

FAQs:

1. Who made the 911 call about Beyoncé’s stolen files?
A member of Beyoncé’s crew called 911 after discovering a break-in at their rented Jeep in Atlanta.

2. What was stolen from Beyoncé’s team in Atlanta?
Two suitcases were taken, containing hard drives with unreleased music, tour set lists, and production plans.

3. How are police tracking the stolen items?
The stolen computers had a tracking device, allowing the crew to trace their location in real time.

4. Has the suspect been caught?
Police have identified a suspect and issued an arrest warrant, but have not released the name publicly.

