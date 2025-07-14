Watch | Beyoncé invites Jay-Z onstage during Atlanta show: ‘Give it up for my man’

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter lit up Atlanta with a fantastic surprise during the third night of her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour, per USA Today. Performing at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, July 13, the diva made her fans go wild when she brought out none other than her husband, Jay-Z, on stage. This marks his first appearance on the US leg of the tour after a brief cameo in Paris. But that is not all – to everyone’s delight, the power couple wowed the crowd with a live performance of their 2003 classic Crazy in Love. Beyoncé kicked off her Cowboy Carter tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 28.(REUTERS)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z perform together

“Give it up for my man Jay-Z,” Beyoncé told the roaring crowd at the stadium when her husband made a surprise entrance during the Atlanta show. The hip-hop legend didn’t just show up; he delivered. Jay-Z went on to perform his 2003 hit Public Service Announcement. The moment marked the second time he’s joined Beyoncé on her Cowboy Carter tour. Watch the now-viral video below:

Jay-Z first joined Beyoncé on stage during her third concert at Stade de France in Paris on June 22. The crowd went wild as he performed the same tracks, along with his hit N**as in Paris*. But the surprises didn’t stop there. Beyoncé also brought back two of her 2013 fan favorites, Partition and Drunk in Love.

FYI, Beyoncé kicked off her Cowboy Carter tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 28, opening with an ambitious 39-song set. The tour has been nothing short of a spectacle, blending family moments, bold fashion and more. But at its core, it’s a celebration of country music.

FAQs:

1. Are Jay-Z and Beyoncé still together?

Yes, the two icons are still very much together.

2. What happened between Jay-Z and Beyoncé?

The two faced a rough patch, with rumors of infidelity and relationship issues making headlines, but they've worked through it.

3. How long have Jay-Z and Beyoncé been married?

They've been married for over 17 years. They got hitched on April 4, 2008.

4. What's the age gap between Beyoncé and Jay-Z?

Jay-Z (55) is about 12 years older than Beyoncé (43).