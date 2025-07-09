What's the beef between Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z? Rapper's ‘Student of the Game' charity post revives feud rumors

A wave of fan backlash is hitting Jay-Z again. Recently, Nicki Minaj supporters on X revived claims that the rapper mogul owes her money and an apology over the now-infamous TIDAL equity dispute. The issue, long brewing since the streaming platform was sold, has once again caught fire online, with Minaj herself responding to posts fueling the narrative. Nicki Minaj revived Jay-Z feud with ‘Student of the Game’ charity post on X.(AFP and AP)

According to Complex, the story dates back to 2015, when Jay-Z launched TIDAL in a $56 million deal, onboarding 15 artist-partners including Minaj, Rihanna, J. Cole, Madonna and more.

Each was reportedly granted 3% equity in exchange for exclusive content and platform promotion. But when Jay-Z sold a majority stake of the company to Jack Dorsey’s Square for $302 million in 2021, fans - and even Minaj herself - claimed that the expected payouts never materialized.

“Jay-Z owes Nicki Minaj money and an apology”

This week, the Barbz reignited the controversy online with posts that quickly went viral. Complex reports that one user wrote, “JayZ owes Minaj money & a apology.”

“JayZ should have paid Nicki Minaj her cut of the Tidal deal,” added another.

The rapper responded with emojis - one showing tears of laughter, another hinting at disappointment - fueling even more speculation and support from her fan base.

"I’m going to use some of the money #JayZ owes me to send some of my Barbz to college, pay their school fees & student loans via my #StudentOfTheGame charity," Nicki Minaj posted on X.

Nicki Minaj’s history with TIDAL and Roc Nation tensions

Nicki’s issues with Jay-Z go beyond the streaming deal. Back in January, she reportedly slammed Roc Nation and its CEO Desiree Perez during an X rant. More recently, she hinted at deeper frustrations after Lil Wayne was passed over for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show in favour of Kendrick Lamar. That choice - widely believed to be influenced by Jay-Z’s NFL partnership - only stoked tensions further.

According to Complex and other outlets, Minaj’s cryptic emoji responses to fans trolling Jay-Z are being interpreted as quiet confirmation that she’s still dissatisfied with how things unfolded. Jay-Z has remained publicly silent on the matter.

Fans stand firm: Pay her what she’s owed

On X, fans are now circulating older posts about the TIDAL deal, screenshots of Minaj’s claims and renewed calls for accountability. Her name has been trending alongside Jay-Z’s, with hashtags urging a payout or apology gaining traction. While no legal action has been announced, the noise around the deal is growing louder and Minaj’s fans are determined to keep the pressure on.

FAQs



What happened between Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj over TIDAL?

Fans claim Minaj didn’t receive her full equity payout after TIDAL was sold in 2021, despite being a founding artist-partner.

How much was Nicki Minaj allegedly owed from TIDAL?

She reportedly had 3% equity, which would be about $9.06 million. Minaj says she was only offered $1 million.

Has Jay-Z responded to the allegations?

No, Jay-Z has remained publicly silent on the matter.

Did Nicki Minaj ever sue TIDAL or Jay-Z?

As of now, no legal action has been confirmed or filed publicly.