Jay-Z bet $1 million on the Thunder vs Pacers NBA Finals. How did he lose it just after Game 3?

The NBA finals have a lot of money involved as the Oklahoma City Thunder continue to lock horns with the Indiana Pacers for the crown, and Jay-Z also got involved. Jay-Z lost his bet in the NBA Finals even before one of the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Indiana Pacers is crowned NBA champions.(AP)

Before Game 1, the Oklahoma City Thunder were massive favourites to win the 2025 NBA Finals, with odds of -700 at BetMGM.

Jay-Z put in a massive seven-figure bet on the Thunder, betting $1 million on the team winning the NBA finals in five games. The bet was put in at +230 odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, and Jay-Z would have cashed for $3.3 million if his prediction for the NBA finals had held.

But Jay-Z has already lost the best. The Indiana Pacers lead the series 2-1, meaning the Thunder will need to win at least game 6 to lift the NBA trophy.

Another seven-figure wager was reported on the series: A bettor in Las Vegas at MGM wagered $1.05 million on the Thunder to win the series at those -700 odds. Will the Thunder roar back in the next games to at least help that bettor cash in some money in their name?

What has happened so far in the NBA Finals?

The Indiana Pacers stole Game 1 of the NBA finals in Oklahoma City, winning 111-110 on Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds left. The Oklahoma City Thunder rebounded with a 123-107 win in Game 2 before losing Game 3 on Wednesday night, 116-107 in Indianapolis.

So far, the Thunder are down but still not out. But they have their work cut out to stop Tyrese Haliburton and Co. from taking the series too far uphill for the visitors to climb.

Game 4 is on Friday night, with the Thunder favoured by 6.5 points with a game total of 225.5 at BetMGM. The Thunder are still -250 favourites to win the Finals at BetMGM, despite being down 2-1 in the series.