Aaron Wiggins ‘saved basketball': OKC star’s Game 2 show steals SGA's thunder in NBA Finals

Aaron Wiggins stole the show as the Oklahoma City Thunder rebounded from a close Game 1 loss on Sunday, beating the Indiana Pacers 123-107 to level the NBA Finals series at 1-1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander however, maintained his dominance. The reigning MVP scored 34 points, setting up Wednesday's Game 3 in Indianapolis. Aaron Wiggins in action vs Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals(Reuters)

Gilgeous-Alexander added eight assists and five rebounds and went 11 of 12 from the free-throw line. OKC's win comes after they let a 15-point fourth-quarter slip away in Game 1.

Fans were quick to praise Wiggins, saying the OKC star ‘saved basketball’. The 26-year-old, coming off the bench, managed 18 points and four rebounds.

Why Aaron Wiggins ‘saved basketball’ is a thing?

The phrase ‘Aaron Wiggins saved basketball’ began as a humorous meme during the 2022–23 season, possibly tied to his college days at Maryland or OKC’s play-in run. A viral clip showed a fan thanking Wiggins, who deadpanned, 'I’m literally just Aaron Wiggins'.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Thunder took the lead for good late in the first quarter, and early in the second quarter stretched their lead to 23 with a 19-2 run -- fueled by both their defense and Gilgeous-Alexander's finishes on the other end.

Indiana quickly answered with a 10-0 run for a 52-39 score but never got closer than that 13-point deficit.

SGA said the Thunder's defensive effort laid down the foundation of the win.

"We just know with them, that's where it starts -- they're a high-powered offense," the Canadian star said.

"They play fast, score a bunch of points and if you don't get stops, you're running all the game and they can beat you that way," added Gilgeous-Alexander.