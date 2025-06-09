Is Tyrese Haliburton injured? Pacers fans ask star guard to ‘wake up’ in NBA Finals Game 2 vs OKC

Tyrese Haliburton, the star of the Indiana Pacers' Game 1 win vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, struggled to lead his side in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. Frustrated Pacers fans asked the star guard to ‘wake up’, noting that he looked exhausted through the game at the Paycom Center. Tyrese Haliburton in action during Game 2 vs Oklahoma City Thunder(AP)

With about 5:30 minutes left in Q3, OKC managed to hold Haliburton to a mere three points and four assists while reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had already crossed the 20-point mark. Oklahoma led the visitors 79-60 at the time of writing this story.

Read More: Tyrese Haliburton claps back with brutal comeback after NBA Finals heroics, sheds ‘most overrated’ label

“Tyrese Haliburton better be glad he hit that big shot Game 1 cause he playing weak today and lowkey was that great game 1 neither. He got to step it up!” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Does Tyrese Haliburton know his team relies on him? Lmao,” another person tweeted.

“did Tyrese Haliburton show up to the game tonight?” a third fan wrote sarcastically.

Tyrese Haliburton injury update

Haliburton was cleared for Pacers' Game 2 vs the Thunder on Sunday. He was not listed as injured for the last game. He played 39 minutes in game 1 with no visible discomfort.

If the Pacers managed to win Game 2, they would have become overwhelming favorites for the Finals.

Read More: NBA Finals: OKC vs Pacers Game 2 takes first hit from tornado warning in Oklahoma - Here's what's happening

“The journey to get here all year has not been about getting to the finals,” Haliburton said ahead of Sunday's game. “It’s a day at a time, especially after the start of the year. And it’s hard — we have social media and friends and family that tell us all the numbers of if you can win the two games at home, whatever it will look like, or on the road or whatever the case.”