NBA Finals: OKC vs Pacers Game 2 takes first hit from tornado warning in Oklahoma - Here's what's happening

NBA Finals: Game 2 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers was affected by a tornado warning affecting the Paycom Center area on Sunday. The game wasn't canceled, but the ABC and ESPN broadcast was shifted to remote locations, meaning broadcasters will not be at the venue for the big game. Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Finals Game 2 took a hit from a tornado warning(Getty Images via AFP)

ESPN/ABC were forced to produce the broadcast remotely, according to the Athletic's Andrew Marchand. He said that Mike Breen and company will still be at the courtside.

“ESPN/ABC may have to produce Game 2 of the NBA Finals remotely because of a tornado warning in OKC. Mike Breen & company will still be commenting from the court side, but the production trucks outside the arena may not be available. ESPN would control the pictures and productions from either Bristol or LA,” Marchang posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Tyrese Haliburton claps back with brutal comeback after NBA Finals heroics, sheds ‘most overrated’ label

Tornado Warning Details

On Sunday, forecasters issued a tornado warning for Oklahoma City and surrounding areas, with severe thunderstorms, large hail, and possible embedded tornadoes. The warning, active during game preparations, followed a similar event on June 3 that diverted the Pacers’ flight to Tulsa.

Paycom Center implemented safety protocols, directing fans to shelters if needed. No reports indicate player evacuations at the moment.

Oklahoma City vs Indiana Pacers

Oklahoma City will look to avenge the close loss in Game 1 vs the Indiana Pacers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is on the brink to reach the 3000-point mark this season, would like to get his first finals win.

“I said this so many times, I don’t play for the individual stuff,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I don’t play for anything else besides winning. I never have in my whole life.”

The Thunder, the NBA's top overall seed entering the playoffs after going 68-14 in the regular season, lost Game 1 to the Pacers on Thursday night 111-110.

If the Pacers win Game 2, they'll likely become overwhelming favorites. The series will shift to Indianapolis for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Friday.