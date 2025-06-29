‘Stop, stop, stop’: Beyoncé reacts as prop car tilts mid-air during Houston concert

Beyoncé’s first Cowboy Carter concert in Houston took a dramatic turn on Saturday night when a stage prop unexpectedly malfunctioned mid-performance. According to People, at the time, she was singing "16 Carriages" while seated on a flying red convertible suspended above NRG Stadium when the car began to tilt. During her Houston concert, a flying car prop malfunctioned while Beyoncé performed. Parkwood Entertainment/Handout via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

Beyoncé was caught in a prop malfunction mid-air

The moment, caught on video by fans, showed the vehicle slowly leaning at a sharp angle. Beyoncé, harnessed and holding onto one of the attached cables, quickly reacted. “Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop,” she said into her microphone. The music cut out immediately.

She didn’t panic, looked down calmly at the stage crew and with a smile on her face, the singer reassured the crowd by saying, “Thank y’all for your patience.”

Eventually, the car was safely lowered to the stadium floor. As it descended, Beyoncé shifted back into her original seated position and continued smiling at the crowd. The lights dimmed. The audience applauded her calmness and control.

According to Hot New Hip Hop and the Houston Chronicle, Beyoncé briefly exited the stage after the prop was lowered. She then returned to complete her set without further issues.

Beyoncé reacts to the prop malfunction

Later in the evening, another clip surfaced on X showing Beyoncé speaking to the audience after resuming the show. “If ever I fall, I know y’all would catch me,” she said.

The incident occurred during the first of her two scheduled shows in Houston, her hometown. The 43-year-old singer did not show any visible signs of distress. The cause of the malfunction is still unclear. Beyoncé’s team has not issued a statement.

Despite the glitch, the Cowboy Carter tour rolls on. Beyoncé is set to perform again in Houston this weekend. The tour supports her album Cowboy Carter, which has topped the charts and received critical acclaim.

FAQs

What happened to Beyoncé's flying car in Houston?

The prop tilted mid-air during her performance of 16 Carriages, but Beyoncé handled it calmly.

Did Beyoncé stop her performance after the glitch?

She briefly exited after being lowered but returned shortly to continue the show.

Has Beyoncé’s team commented on the malfunction?

As of now, there has been no official statement from her representatives.

Was Beyoncé hurt during the show?

No, she was safely harnessed and appeared unharmed.