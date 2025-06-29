Mohit Suri says music is 'screenplay' for him: 'I won't shoot a single day till I have all my songs ready' | Interview

Filmmaker Mohit Suri is returning to the romance genre with his upcoming film, Saiyaara. The film stars a new lead pair in Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda. But to Mohit, the musical aspect is just as important as the cast. Tanishk Bagchi has composed the film's music, and all four released songs are trending on YouTube. In a candid chat with HT ahead of the film's release, the filmmaker talks about the significance of music and the film. Mohit Suri opens up on his upcoming film, Saiyaara.

On the importance of music

In a career that has spanned two decades, Mohit has made films in various genres, but music has been at the heart of all of them. He explains, "I have never actually made films without music, whether it's a thriller like Murder 2, a drama like Aashiqui 2, or an action film like Awarapan. Even a slasher like Ek Villain has music."

However, Mohit adds that, contrary to what everyone believes, he is not well-versed in music. "Everyone assumes I am good with music, but I am not. I only know love songs. Maybe I am good at it. I want to make films that have music that stays relevant today and tomorrow. I use songs as a screenplay, not as something that needs to be added as garnish," he tells us.

On Saiyaara

Unlike many other directors, Mohit does not believe in adding songs and music as an afterthought. "Many record their songs after the shoot is finished. But that doesn't work for me," he says, adding, "I will not shoot a single day until I have all my songs ready. That's just something I need, especially on a film like Saiyaara."

Saiyaara is a romance, and Mohit adds that in a love story, good music is 'as important as chemistry between the leads'. He explains, "The music holds the audience and adds to the emotion. That is important."

Produced by Akshaye Widhani under the Yash Raj Films banner, Saiyaara is set to release in theatres on 18 July.