'Rahul Jaykar, is that you?': Aditya Roy Kapur gives Aashiqui 2 flashback as he sings live at Metro In Dino event. Watch

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who shot to fame with his portrayal of singer Rahul Jaykar in Aashiqui 2, is now gearing up for his the release of Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino. At the film's album launch event on Monday, he took fans on a nostalgic ride with a heartfelt live singing performance. Aditya Roy Kapur singing live at Metro In Dino album launch.

Aditya Roy Kapur sings live at Metro... In Dino audio launch

A video from the Metro... In Dino album launch has surfaced online, showing Aditya performing the song Ishq Hai Ya Tharak from the film. He was seen having the time of his life singing the song on stage. Earlier, it had been revealed that Aditya would make his singing debut in the film, but his live performance wasn't on the cards for fans, leaving them awestruck.

A Reddit user shared the video on the platform, and fans were instantly reminded of his character Rahul Jaykar from Aashiqui 2. One fan wrote, “Close enough... welcome back RJ.” Another commented, “Ladies and gentlemen, put your hands together for Rahull Jaykarr!” Another read, “Rahul Jaykar, is that you?” A fan also quipped, “Shraddha Kapoor is missing.”

Fans were equally impressed by Aditya’s singing skills. One wrote, “He sounds cute, okaayy!!??” Another commented, “His voice is great.” A user added, “He is such a treat to the eyes and the ears — I’m also shocked he knows the lyrics.” Another said, “He’s the cutest ever. Love ARK maxxxxxx.”

About Metro... In Dino

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, and directed by Anurag Basu, the film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta. The trailer shows the cast navigating the ups and downs of love and commitment. The music has been composed by Pritam. The film is set to hit the screens on July 4.