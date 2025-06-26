Who is Chris Robinson? US sprinter wins 400-meter race despite embarrassing wardrobe malfunction

American sprinter Chris Robinson crossed the finish line first to bag the men’s 400-meter hurdles at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 tournament in Czechia, despite battling an awkward wardrobe malfunction. Chris Robinson, of the United States, reacts after falling past the finish line to win the men 400 meters hurdles during the Ostrava Golden Spike athletics meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, June 24, 2025(AP)

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old sprinter remained resilient and composed even after realising that his private parts had become fully exposed. During the hurdles race, he was seen repeatedly trying to adjust his shorts while still making all possible efforts to run at top speed, New York Post reported.

After realising that he wouldn't be able to do anything with it, Robinson decided to ignore the embarrassment and stay focused on winning the event. Eventually, he was able to reach the finish line in 48.05 seconds.

Notably, Robinson was comfortably able to take a sizable lead in the race, but Brazil’s Matheus Lima reached close to him after his multiple efforts to rectify the wardrobe malfunction. In the end, the final time was one-tenth of a second slower than Robinson's personal best.

As he crossed the finish line, Robinson was seen performing a somersault onto the track in exhaustion. He even smiled and shook his head at what happened during the event.

Who is Chris Robinson?

Born on February 19, 2001 in Florida's Tallahassee, Robinson is a first-year pro, running college track at Alabama between 2022 and 2024. He is popularly known as “The Anomaly”. Holding a specialty in the 400 hurdles, he has bagged a long list of accolades with the Crimson Tide.

He was a national champion in the 400m hurdles event at the 2023 NCAA. In the same year, he became the first team All-American and first team All-SEC.

Robinson began his collegiate career at Louisiana Tech. Later on, he got transferred to Texas-based South Plains College and then came to Alabama.

In April, he took part in the inaugural Grand Slam Track event in Kingston, Jamaica. He even contested the second Grand Slam Track meet in Miami in May 2025.

At both events, he finished second in the 400-meter dash, only behind Brazil’s Alison dos Santos.

That's how he landed himself at Ostrava, the gold-level meeting on the World Athletics Continental Tour.

