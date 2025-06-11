Who was Chris Robinson? General Hospital, Bold and Beautiful star dies at 86

Chris Robinson, known for his commanding presence on 12 O’Clock High, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful, died on Monday at the age of 86. He breathed his last at his ranch near Sedona, Arizona, as confirmed by actor-musician MJ Allen, who had collaborated with Robinson on the 2022 film Just for a Week. Chris Robinson in Barely Dreaming (2021)(IMDb)

A career that spanned over eight decades, Robinson’s legacy is etched in the annals of American television and cult cinema. He was the man who once said on national television, “I’m not a doctor, but I do play one on TV.”

From Florida to the frontlines of TV drama

Born Christopher Brown Robinson on November 5, 1938, in West Palm Beach, Florida, his earliest days in Hollywood were humble. He was just 19 when he popped up uncredited in The Midnight Story (1957). By the time he reached his 20s, he was already starring in B-movies like Beast From Haunted Cave (1959), where he not only acted but designed the monster suit himself.

The 1960s brought him serious screen time. In John Frankenheimer’s The Young Savages and Birdman of Alcatraz, he held his own alongside Burt Lancaster. It was 1965’s 12 O’Clock High that made him a household name. Cast as Technical Sgt. Sandy Komansky, Robinson joined in Season 2 and remained a staple till the show’s final episode in 1967.

Soaps, stardom and scandals

If you watched daytime television in the '70s and '80s, chances are you’ve seen Robinson in action. He stepped into General Hospital in 1978 as Dr. Rick Webber-twice married to Lesley, adoptive father to Laura. His presence on the ABC soap ran until 1986 and saw a dramatic return in 2002, only for his character to be fatally bludgeoned with a candlestick.

He later joined The Bold and the Beautiful as Jack Hamilton, entangled in love triangles with Susan Flannery’s Stephanie and Darlene Conley’s Sally Spectra. His tenure on the CBS hit lasted a decade, with a brief encore in 2005.

Outside the limelight, Robinson famously became the face of Vicks Formula 44 cough syrup. Though legal trouble interrupted the endorsement, conviction for income tax evasion led to Peter Bergman replacing him. Robinson, ever the survivor, served his sentence on nights and weekends while continuing to film General Hospital.

An unscripted, unfiltered life

Robinson’s love for storytelling extended beyond acting. He wrote, directed, and starred in several indie films throughout the '70s-including Catch the Black Sunshine, The Intruder, and Thunder County. In a 2017 interview, he revealed, “I wasn’t involved in the editing and didn’t even see the finished film, which was never released. I moved on to other projects and just forgot about it.”

The actor reportedly had six children with multiple partners and countless stories tucked behind every chapter. His son, Chris, offered a glimpse into their unconventional family history in the documentaries Bankrupt by Beanies and Bastard: An Illegitimate Film. The latter revealed candid details about Chris’s conception and their family dynamic: “No matter how we came to be, all of us are connected.”

Robinson is survived by his wife Jacquie (whom he married in 2011), his children Shane, Coby, Christian, Christopher, Chris and Taylor, and grandchildren Ivy, Ava, Davey, Brooks and Knox.

