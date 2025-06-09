Cristiano Ronaldo drops major retirement hint after Portugal win Nations League: 'If I don't get seriously...'

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped a major retirement hint after Portugal won the UEFA Nations League. The 40-year-old was left in tears after Portugal defeated Spain 5-3 on penalties in the summit clash at the Allianz Stadium in Munich, Germany. The forward had scored in the regular time to help Portugal draw level with Spain 2-2 in the final. Cristiano Ronaldo drops a major retirement hint after Portugal's win in the UEFA Nations League(REUTERS)

He then watched on as his teammates secured a famous 5-3 win on penalties in front of a jam-packed arena. Ever since the last FIFA World Cup in 2022 in Qatar, fans have been speculating whether Ronaldo has another World Cup appearance left in him. By the time the next tournament comes, Ronaldo would have turned 41.

After the UEFA Nations League win, the Portugal talisman shared a major retirement hint, saying he would like to continue provided he does not get "seriously injured."

"You know how old I am already. Obviously, I'm closer to the end than I was at the beginning, but I have to enjoy every moment. If I don't get seriously injured, I'll keep going," Ronaldo told reporters after the UEFA Nations League win.

Ronaldo's work ethics speak for themselves, and they were proven once again during the finals when he was the first one to run out onto the field for the pre-game warm-up. As soon as he came out, several of his fans started recording him on their mobile phones.

“I have many titles with my clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal. These are tears. It’s mission accomplished and so much joy," Ronaldo said about Portugal's win.

It was Nuno Mendes who had initially brought Portugal on level terms after Martin Zubimendi opened the scoring for Spain. However, Spain quickly took the lead once again as Mikel Oyarzabal put Spain ahead 2-1 at the half-time break.

However, just like in old times, Ronaldo was the game-changer. In the 61st minute, he registered the equaliser from Mendes’ deflected cross. Ronaldo was then eventually substituted in the 88th minute, to standing ovations from fans and a hug from coach Roberto Martínez.

Ronaldo carrying an injury

The maverick striker also revealed that he carried an injury into the final against Spain. However, he said that even if he had to break his leg to play for Portugal, he would have done so.

“I had already felt it during the warmup, I had been feeling it for some time, but for the national team, if I had to break my leg, I would have broken it. It’s for a trophy, I had to play and I gave it my all," said Ronaldo.

“I have lived in many countries, I have played for many clubs, but when it’s about Portugal, it is always a special feeling,” he added.

Ronaldo's future in club football is uncertain, as his contract with Saudi club Al-Nassr is set to expire at the end of this month. After the club's last match of this season, Ronaldo posted on social media, "This chapter is over."