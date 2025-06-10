Florida man sentenced to life for killing 2-year-old girl by severing her spine

A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for the horrific murder of a two-year-old girl, whose spine he severed while she was in his care. The child died in May 2022 from severe internal injuries, including a broken spine, shortly after her mother ended her relationship with the accused, 27-year-old Travis Ray Thompson. A Florida man was sentenced to life in prison after a toddler in his care died from severe internal injuries, including a broken spine.(Facebook/Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office)

The announcement came from the Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office and was shared in a Facebook statement confirming Thompson's conviction for first-degree murder.

“Yesterday evening, jurors delivered their verdict in the 2022 murder case of 2-year-old Jacklyn Schwingel,” the post read. “Following the verdict, Judge Barbara Kissner sentenced Thompson to life in prison.”

State Attorney: 'Justice has been served'

In an emotional statement, State Attorney Bill Gladson described the crime as “pure evil.”

“This monster stole the life of an innocent child, and today, the justice system made sure he will never walk free again. Life in prison is too good for this kind of evil,” Gladson said.

Check out the post here:

The fatal incident and investigation

The case began on 3 May 2022, when the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) received a report of a critically injured child at AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares. The child was pronounced dead after medical staff were unable to revive her.

According to the MCSO, the toddler's mother had left child in Thompson's care that morning to go to work. Just 25 minutes later, she received a phone call from Thompson stating the child was unresponsive. When she arrived, she found her daughter lifeless and struggling to breathe.

The pair attempted to drive the child to hospital but had to pull over and call 9-1-1 when the child stopped breathing. Emergency personnel transported the girl, but it was too late.

Detectives uncover chilling details

Detective King of the MCSO Major Crimes Unit learned from the child’s mother that she had shown signs of trauma. Medical staff suspected abuse due to internal bleeding and alerted authorities. Thompson initially claimed the child had fallen and that he hadn’t witnessed the incident.

However, a post-mortem examination revealed traumatic injuries to the torso, severing of the spine, and massive internal bleeding. The Medical Examiner concluded the injuries were inflicted through significant, sustained force that bent the child’s body beyond its natural limit.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods commended the investigative team for their relentless pursuit of justice.

“I’m incredibly proud of my Major Crimes detectives for their relentless work on this heartbreaking case,” Woods said. “In Marion County, we protect our children – and we hold those who harm them accountable.”

Thompson was arrested following the autopsy results and has now been sentenced to life in prison.