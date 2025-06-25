Neeraj Chopra's red-hot streak continues; throws 85.29m to win the Ostrava Golden Spike

Neeraj Chopra, India's javelin throw sensation, delivered a stellar performance, securing the prestigious Golden Spike meet title in his debut at the renowned World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event. Fresh off his triumphant victory at the Paris Diamond League on June 20, the 27-year-old star emerged victorious in a competitive nine-man field with a throw of 85.29 m. Although this effort was slightly more modest compared to his recent feats, it marked another milestone in an already remarkable season. Douw Smith, with 84.12m finished second, followed by Anderson Peters (83.63m) at third. Neeraj Chopra can't stop winning(AFP)

Neeraj, who missed the previous two Golden Spike meets – where his coach, the iconic Jan Zelezny, claimed nine titles – due to fitness challenges, demonstrated remarkable resilience and consistency. His stellar season features a breakthrough 90m-plus throw, earning second place at the Doha Diamond League in May, and capturing his first Diamond League title in two years in Paris, cementing his reputation as one of javelin’s brightest stars.

How Chopra went in all his attempts

Chopra opened with a foul on his first attempt, putting early pressure on the Olympic champion. However, he bounced back strongly in his second throw, launching the javelin to 83.45m, comfortably crossing the 80m mark and placing third behind South Africa’s Smit (84.12m, a personal best) and Grenada’s Peters (83.63m).

The Indian star found his rhythm in his third attempt, unleashing a meet-leading throw of 85.29m, (the first 85m+ effort), taking the top spot. Despite a slight dip in his fourth (82.17m) and fifth (81.01m) attempts, Neeraj remained untroubled at the top, though he appeared unsatisfied with his distances, notably showing a pout after his fourth throw. His 85.29m effort stood as the best of the night, securing his victory.

Elsewhere, Rio Olympics champion Thomas Rohler improved from a modest 69.35m in his first attempt to a respectable 77.78m, but it wasn’t enough to challenge the leaders. Smit and Peters held their positions, finishing strong but unable to surpass Chopra’s third-round mark.