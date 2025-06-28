Bengaluru to get new stadium with 60,000 seating capacity, says DK Shivakumar. More details

In a significant development following the tragic stampede at Bengaluru’s iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier this month, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday announced plans for a brand new stadium in the city. The upcoming venue, which will seat 60,000 people, is aimed at easing congestion and improving crowd management during major public events. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

What DK Shivakumar said?

Though the exact location of the new stadium has not been disclosed yet, Shivakumar confirmed that the government has identified a suitable land parcel and will reveal full details soon. “We have finalised land for a new stadium in Bengaluru. The proposed capacity is 60,000 seats. More information will be shared shortly,” he said, speaking to reporters.

This move comes in the wake of a deadly stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebration on June 4 near Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed the lives of 11 people and left several others injured. The incident sparked outrage across the state and prompted strong criticism of the authorities for inadequate crowd control.

Chinnaswamy Stadium, located in the heart of the city, has long been a bottleneck during cricket matches and large-scale public events. With a capacity of around 35,000, the stadium was overwhelmed on June 4 when more than three lakh fans reportedly gathered in and around the venue, far exceeding official crowd estimates and police preparedness. The resulting chaos led to a deadly crush and a political storm over administrative lapses.

In the aftermath, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah acknowledged the need for decongesting the city centre. He had hinted at plans to relocate the cricket stadium to a more accessible and less crowded location. “The government will examine options for shifting the stadium. Such a tragedy should never happen again. It has deeply pained me,” he said after the incident.

To prevent such disasters in the future, the state government has also undertaken disciplinary action. Several senior police officials, including the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, were suspended, a move that has drawn both public and political scrutiny.

As part of a broader ₹1 lakh crore investment in Bengaluru’s infrastructure, the new stadium will be built alongside projects such as flyovers and tunnel roads. “Kempegowda envisioned a world-class Bengaluru. With his vision as our inspiration, we are committed to making this city better,” Shivakumar added.