Kannadiga man shares ‘concern’ as he predicts locals may disappear from Bengaluru in 10 years

Bengaluru, often dubbed the Silicon Valley of India, has witnessed significant inward migration over the years, largely driven by the booming IT sector. This rapid development has transformed the city into a vibrant multicultural hub. While such growth has firmly placed Bengaluru on the global map, it has also raised concerns about cultural dilution and increasing pressure on the city’s infrastructure. A Reddit post by a Kannadiga claiming locals may vanish from Bengaluru in 10 years sparked a heated debate.(Representational image/Pixabay)

Recently, a Reddit post by a self-identified Kannadiga sparked an online debate over the city’s evolving cultural and demographic landscape. The user, posting under the handle ‘OTGOp’, voiced concern about the declining presence of the native population, speculating that “there will be no local state population in the city in 10 years.”

The post stated: “As a Kannadiga, I seriously think there will be no local state population in the city in 10 years. This is so concerning.”

Check out the post here:

Voices from the online community

The comment section quickly filled with diverse perspectives from the users. One user empathised with the poster’s concern, stating, “That's why I hate concentration of economies in certain cities. No one wants to leave their hometown… People move because of jobs. There should be a region like Delhi NCR in every state.”

Another user countered the claim by saying, “Honestly, Bengaluru is still a very Kannada city. It depends on where you live. Posh and planned areas are still Kannada-majority.”

A more relaxed view was offered by another commenter who said, “Just chill, most are floating population. If mass employment disappears, so will many people.”

Others highlighted deeper issues. One post noted, “The real problem is infrastructure. New areas don’t have proper drainage or waste management. But people seem okay with living like this.”

Still, the issue of identity remained divisive. One commenter asked, “And who do you consider as local? What's the criteria for that?” while another urged caution, “I’m not a Kannadiga. Don’t spew hatred, I’m just curious.”

Adding a touch of irony, one user remarked, “Maybe we should ask people who migrated overseas to return back...”