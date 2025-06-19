‘We have two choices’: Bengaluru resident proposes solution to city’s traffic woes, sparks debate

Bengaluru may be India’s technology capital, but its residents continue to struggle with a challenge that even cutting-edge innovation hasn't resolved — the city’s traffic. Known for its vast IT campuses and world-class talent, Bengaluru is equally notorious for its congested roads and increasingly difficult commutes. A viral Reddit post sparked debate on Bengaluru’s traffic crisis.(PTI)

Social media has long been a sounding board for citizens to express their frustration over the city's traffic chaos. But a recent Reddit post has taken the conversation a step further. A user going by the handle @Popular-Peace6795 shared a candid appeal to fellow residents, drawing attention to the deteriorating situation and proposing two bold solutions.

“I think we have two options to beat this traffic,” the post began. “One, we go on strike and protest against this auto mafia. Two, we heavily request (beg/plead) our offices for WFH. The first seems highly unlikely but seriously — how much more are you willing to sacrifice your money, time, mental health and physical health?” The post, titled “People of Bluru, we have two choices!”, quickly resonated with many and attracted over 100 comments.

Reddit reacts

The comments section became a virtual town hall of experiences, frustrations, and ideas. One user wrote, “I’m sitting at office frustrated, booking autos with 50-60% tip. Making them wait outside a random street and cancelling. I know this is not ethical but nor is them demanding ₹100 for 3-4 kms. This is my silent protest.”

Another user suggested an economic approach, commenting, “We’re not dependent on autos for our meal. If they get cancelled enough, they’ll understand and be desperate for rides.” However, not everyone agreed with the idea. “This doesn’t help. It only makes genuine travellers lose rides,” argued another.

For many, the daily exhaustion is taking a toll. “I used to walk 1.5 km daily from my bus stop to office, by the time I reached, I was too exhausted to do anything,” shared one commenter. Some suggested drastic action: “Just stop going to office as a strike. Force companies to force government. That’s the only way,” wrote one, while another simply stated, “Mass bunk.”

Another user admitted to worsening the situation unintentionally, “I just got a car. I know it adds to traffic but I can’t deal with bikes or autos anymore. At least I’m sitting comfortably now, even if I’m stuck.”