‘Harappa had better drainage than Bengaluru’: Roads turn into swimming pools after rain in viral videos

Heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed out at different parts of Bengaluru late Tuesday evening. The downpour caused waterlogging in several areas, and visuals of roads vanishing below water have taken over X. While some spoke out about the inconvenience caused by the rainfall, a few took a sarcastic route to take a dig at the city’s drainage system. Waterlogged roads in Bengaluru following heavy rainfall. (X/@blrcitytraffic)

An individual joked that the Harappan civilisation had a better drainage system than modern-day Bengaluru. “Bengaluru whenever there is a minor rain inconvenience,” the X user added while sharing two videos of cars and bikes wading through waterlogged roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for several regions in Karnataka, including Udupi, Mandya, Kodagu, and Dakshina Kannada. According to the agency, the areas may face heavy rain and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours. No alert has been issued for Bengaluru, though the city may receive light to moderate rainfall during this period.

Which areas in Bengaluru were affected by rainfall?

Hennur in north Bengaluru witnessed the worst waterlogging in the city. In addition, BTM Layout, Richmond Town, Sarjapur, and Electronics City also received moderate to heavy rainfall.

The rainfall affected several low-lying junctions and underpasses, causing traffic congestion.