Bengaluru professor behind world’s tallest Chenab Bridge urges people not to make her ‘unnecessarily famous’

Chenab Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir, dubbed as the world’s tallest railway arch was recently inaugurated by PM Modi. Following this, Dr G Madhavi Latha from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, one of the minds behind this iconic structure, stole the spotlight. This engineering expert played a pivotal role in the design and construction of the bridge. Expectedly, social media couldn't stop congratulating her and talking about her achievements. However, the engineer has broken her silence in a LinkedIn post about her internet fame, urging everyone to stop making her “unnecessarily famous.” Dr G Madhavi Latha's LinkedIn post on her social media fame after Chenab Bridge's inauguration has gone viral. (Screengrab, LinkedIn/Dr G Madhavi Latha)

“Hearty Congratulations to India on the inauguration of Chenab Railway bridge by honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. The bridge is a Civil Engineering marvel. All glory of the planning, design and construction goes to Indian Railways and AFCONS,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

In the following lines, she added that thousands of people have “significantly contributed” to constructing the iconic structure. She continued, “There are millions of unsung heroes to whom I salute today,” and briefly explained her role in the project.

“All other media statements like ‘woman behind the mission’, ‘made impossible possible’ and ‘done miracles to build the bridge’ are baseless,” she expressed, adding that several people have also reached out praising her.

“I am extremely happy about this. Thanks to all Indians who have poured congratulatory messages to me. Please remember that I am one of the thousands who deserve appreciation for Chenab Bridge. Please don't make me unnecessarily famous,” she expressed, adding, “All glory belongs to Indian Railways.”

Take a look at the post:

What did social media say?

An individual commented, “Congratulations, ma'am... And salute to your big Heart… Congratulations to the entire team behind this marvel construction.” Another person praised it as the “Most appropriate response.”

A third joined, “Heartfelt congratulations!. Your humility and contribution to such a historic engineering feat are truly inspiring. Salute to all the minds and hands behind the Chenab Bridge!” A fourth wrote, “It needs a really big heart to share the limelight and to share the credit with the entire team. Very few in today's world have this mindset. A big congratulations to the entire team and the cumulative effort.”

The bridge, built across the Chenab River, connects Kashmir with the rest of the country by rail.