Bengaluru fintech co-founder reveals raw truth behind why he started his company: ‘I didn’t build to help shopkeepers’

A post shared by Okcredit co-founder and CEO Harsh Pokharna has touched people’s hearts. In the post, he opened up about his insecurities and the raw truth behind launching the startup. OkCredit co-founder and CEO Harsh Pokharna. (LinkedIn/Harsh Pokharna)

“I didn’t build OkCredit to help shopkeepers. I built it because I wanted the world to clap for me,” wrote Pokharna. He then shared, “In school, I was one of those kids you forget. Not the funny one. Not the charming one. Not even the nerdy topper. Other kids were cooler - Better English, better clothes, better hair, more confidence.”

Hence, he wanted to do something big. “I didn’t give a shit about ledger books or UPI adoption in tier 2 towns. That all came later,” he continued.

The founder confessed that his motivation wasn’t rooted in changing the world—but in a deep personal desire to be seen, to matter, and to prove his worth. He continued that even today, a part of him still craves the applause, recognition, and validation that come with success.

“It feeds that broken part of me that still thinks he’s not enough. People think startups are built on great ideas. But more often than not, they’re built on childhood wounds. This post isn’t advice. It’s a mirror,” he expressed.

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Takes a lot to realise this and courage to speak these words. Inspiring.” Another added, “Not many will dare to be candid, but this is so true & raw. No stories needed.”

A third expressed, “‘This post isn’t advice. It’s a mirror.’ Totally got me. It is a raw truth that many people are not ready to discuss. More power to you!” A fourth wrote, “We are all solving for the inner world before the outer one. I love this post and the vulnerability and honesty behind it. Harsh Pokharna, Keep inspiring others - we need many more like you!”

Pokharna, an IITian, launched OkCredit with Gaurav Kunwar and Aditya Prasad. The young entrepreneurs were featured in 30 Under 30 Asia in 2020.