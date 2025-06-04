Nothing CEO Carl Pei enjoys Indian food in London, says it’s better than…

Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently enjoyed Indian food at a Michelin-star restaurant in London. While sharing a picture of his meal on social media, the Chinese-Swedish entrepreneur also shared a polarising take on Indian food. His post has sparked a debate on X. Carl Pei, founder and chief executive officer of Nothing, enjoyed an Indian meal in London(Bloomberg)

What did Carl Pei say about Indian food?

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing and co-founder of OnePlus, said that Indian food in London is better than Indian food in India. “Hot take: Indian food in London is better than Indian food in India,” the 35-year-old entrepreneur wrote on X.

Pei had visited India in April this year for the launch event of CMF Phone 2 Pro. His use of the words “hot take” indicates that he already knew his post would prove to be provocative - and he was right.

How did social media react?

Social media users were quick to denounce Pei’s take on Indian food. Many Indians said he was ‘wrong’ for saying that Indian food in London is better than Indian food in India.

Others, however, conceded that foreigners may find Indian food in London more palatable due to lower spice levels.

“Rather than ‘Hot take’, it’s actually a ‘Mild take’. Most non-Indians think London’s Indian food is better because the spice level is mild which suits them,” wrote X user Shantanu.

“It seems you haven't been to the right places for good food in India,” another X user countered.

“NOTHING you said makes sense,” one person quipped.

“It’s because non-Indians are the target market for westernized Indian food,” one commenter said by way of explanation.

Where did Carl Pei eat Indian food?

In the comments section, Carl Pei revealed that he ate at Jamavar restaurant in London, which is part of the Leela Group. Jamavar is a Michelin star restaurant in the upmarket Mayfair neighbourhood. This Indian fine dining restaurant is described as the “culinary jewel of The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts”.