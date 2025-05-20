Menu Explore
‘Just call it racism. It's cheap’: NRIs suggest how to handle ‘cooking odour complaints’ about Indian food

ByHT Trending Desk
May 20, 2025 09:05 AM IST

A Reddit user's post about the "odour" while cooking Indian food has sparked a discussion. Social media users have offered varied remarks.

A Reddit post asking how NRIs deal with complaints about the strong aromas of Indian cooking has sparked a wave of remarks on social media. Several people residing abroad came up with relatable stories and practical advice. A few also took a dig at the post.

Several Reddit users suggested modifying the cooking method while making Indian food (representative image).
Several Reddit users suggested modifying the cooking method while making Indian food (representative image). (Unsplash/Perspective Studio)

“How do Indians abroad handle cooking odor complaints?” an NRI asked. “Curious how NRIs manage cooking odor issues in Western countries/apartments/office kitchen, particularly in Europe. Have you received complaints about Indian cooking smells? What practical solutions worked: better ventilation or modified cooking methods? How did you maintain good neighbour relations while still enjoying our cuisine?​​​​​​​​" the individual added.

Take a look at the post:

How do Indians abroad handle cooking odor complaints?
byu/Global_Maize_8944 innri

How did social media react?

A Reddit user shared a comprehensive list, saying, “There are few remedies. Use a good charcoal filter. It really helps. I spend ~20 EUR for filters that last for 3-4 months. Ventilate before and after cooking. Open opposite side windows completely and keep it like that for 10-15 min at least each time. Use some good room freshener. Change the cooking style a little bit. Avoid frying garlic in very high heat. A little bit of modification goes a long way. If you still receive complaints, ignore. You have to endure the smell of roasted pork too. So should they.”

Another added, “Better ventilation, set aside your cooking clothing and outerwear. Our spices are hard so I try to wash those t-shirts after every couple of wears.”

A third expressed, “Try covering hair while cooking. Hair, too, absorbs the smell from spices.” A fourth wrote, “Just call it racism. It's cheap. Jokes aside, I have candles, I cook in bulk, and I have air freshener pockets from India.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
