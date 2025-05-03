Laid-off techie struggles to ‘adapt to Indian life’ after returning from US: ‘I’ve lived in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad’

A techie claimed he had returned to India after living in the US for a decade, earning a master’s degree, and working for top tech firms. The man who lived in America for nearly 10 years returned after being laid off in 2024. He took to Reddit to share his ordeal, claiming that he could not adapt to the lifestyle in his home country and asked Reddit users for a solution. The techie listed 11 problems he is facing after returning to India (representative image). (Unsplash/dushyantpatel10655)

“I was laid off from my Tech job in 2024 as part of a company wide restructuring. Unfortunately, this happened at the end of the 6 year period of my H-1B visa. My company also revoked my green card application as part of the layoff. About 300 other employees were laid off along with me,” he wrote.

He added, “I moved back to India in January 2024 and was excited to live in India after a decade of living outside the country. I’ve been unable to get used to life in India and it’s been 1 year since I moved back here. I’ve lived in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad during this time and here are some things I’ve observed.”

The techie listed eleven things that make it hard for him to adjust to India. These include bad roads, pollution, poor infrastructure, rash driving, and peeing on the streets.

Take a look at the post here:

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “I know how you feel brother. I returned in 2023 after living in the US for 15+ years and even left my GC status ( personal reasons & FIRE). I have, however, adjusted and hope you do as well. The things you listed are a daily pain in the behind, and I hope they change, but until then, keep fighting.”

Another added, “These issues are horrid, OP, but they're not going to be fixed anytime soon. It's unlikely any of us are going to do anything about it or be able to do anything. I hope you can leave for better places sometime soon. Maybe try Dubai, Singapore, or Australia. Someone with your skillset and US-based experience would certainly be of value there."

A third commented, “All your complaints are apt. But Indians lack a huge civic sense; they carry an attitude of entitlement. It's a big drawback, but people rarely seem to acknowledge it. Either you try in the Middle East or Europe or try adjusting yourself in any good tier 1 city.”

A fourth wrote, “Get a job in Europe maybe? The money is less, but the quality of life is much better. I have friends across Europe and am a decent earner (50+ at 24). I'm considering moving to Europe even if it reduces my savings.”