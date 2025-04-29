Chinese techie chooses to live in his car for 4 years despite owning a four-storey house

A Chinese programmer has left many people stunned after revealing that, despite owning a four-storey house in his hometown, he has been living in his car for the past four years. As reported by South China Morning Post, Zhang Yunlai, 41, from Yangjiang in Guangdong province, has embraced an unconventional lifestyle that defies expectations, not for financial reasons, but because he enjoys the freedom it offers. In China, a programmer lived in his car for four years.(Representational image/Pexels)

A shift in lifestyle after a camping trip

As per the outlet, Zhang moved to Shenzhen six years ago for work, initially leading a typical life in a rented flat. He spent around 2,500 yuan (US$340) a month on rent and commuted between his home and office. However, his perspective changed after a camping trip in a park, which led him to reconsider his living arrangements.

Four years ago, Zhang purchased an electric vehicle, and after realising the back seat could fit a mattress, he decided to test out sleeping in the car. The comfort of the air-conditioning and space inside made the idea even more appealing.

Daily routine

Zhang’s daily routine involves eating at his company’s cafeteria and showering at the gym. After work, he drives to a charging station for his car before finding a quiet park to sleep in. There, he folds down the back seats, lays out his mattress, and settles in for the night. He also praises the park’s "five-star" public toilets for washing up.

With an average daily expense of just 100 yuan (US$14), including meals and other costs, Zhang’s lifestyle remains remarkably cost-effective. Parking fees are modest, with a nightly cost of 6 yuan (8 US cents) and an additional 20 yuan for office parking.

No financial struggles, just freedom

Despite his savings, Zhang insists that his choice to live in his car is not due to financial hardship. "I do not have much financial pressure. Even if someone offered me free rent, I would not move. The park environment is far better than a typical flat, and it gives me freedom," Zhang shared.

Over the past three years, this lifestyle has saved him about 100,000 yuan (US$14,000). Zhang’s four-storey house back home in Yangjiang remains empty, and he returns there weekly to do laundry and spend time with his family.

Zhang, who previously worked remotely earning over 10,000 yuan (US$1,400) a month, now works as a programmer in Shenzhen, where he earns a much higher salary. However, he remains mindful of his age. "Many programmers are phased out after they reach 35. I am fortunate to still have a job in Shenzhen. I plan to work a few more years and then return home to be with my family," he said.