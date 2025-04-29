Deaf-mute Chinese student defends her appearance after facing criticism over 'AI-like' look

A deaf-mute girl from China, whose beauty has been attributed to artificial intelligence (AI), has addressed the attention and criticism surrounding her appearance and has been widely defended for her artistic excellence and warm personality, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. In China, a deaf-mute student addressed claims about her 'AI-like' appearance after a viral video.(Representational image/Pexels)

Chenyue, a 20-year-old from Sichuan province in southwestern China, shares her fashion insights on mainland social media, where she has amassed more than 600,000 followers. As per the outlet, she currently studies at the School of Special Education Art at the Xi’an Academy of Fine Arts in Shaanxi province, the only fine arts university in China that admits students with disabilities.

According to SCMP, Chenyue earned her place at the academy after excelling in sketching, colour theory, Chinese language, and interviews. Despite losing her hearing at the age of two due to medication, she developed a keen sensitivity to colour and a deep passion for art.

Viral moment and online criticism

On April 17, a video of Chenyue marching at a school sporting event went viral across mainland China, gathering more than 300,000 likes. In the clip, she wore a white sparkling wedding dress, her long black hair flowing as she held a school sign.

However, not all reactions were positive. Some online commenters accused her of looking “unnaturally beautiful” and said she resembled an “AI face”, while others compared her to a porcelain doll and claimed she “lacked vitality”.

An alumnus, surnamed Tian, came to her defence, praising her genuine character. “The online criticism is so disrespectful. Getting into an art academy is no easy feat for her,” Tian said, adding that Chenyue always kindly agrees to take photos with students and is both “kind and motivated”.

Chenyue responds to backlash

Addressing the controversy, Chenyue suggested that her make-up on the day might have influenced perceptions. She acknowledged undergoing several minor cosmetic procedures, including double eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, cheek fillers, and a hair transplant.

Despite these enhancements, she insisted that her friends say she looks the same, only “more mature and refined”, and confirmed that none of her photos are edited.

Chenyue often shares photographs from her secondary school days, leading many netizens to conclude she has “always been pretty” with a “naturally beautiful base”.

According to SCMP, the controversy swiftly captured public attention, amassing over 200 million views on one platform alone.

On April 22, Chenyue posted a message to her followers: “Thank you all for your attention. It is the support and encouragement from my friends and family that gives me the courage to keep going.” She added that she would focus more on her studies and continue striving for personal growth.