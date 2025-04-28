Malaysian temple launches first AI version of Mazu, Chinese sea goddess, to interact with worshippers

A Malaysian Taoist temple has launched what it claims is the world’s first “AI Mazu statue” — a digital version of the revered Chinese sea goddess that can interact with worshippers and answer their doubts, South China Morning Post reported. A temple in Malaysia introduced an AI-powered Mazu, blending ancient faith with modern tech to guide worshippers.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The Tianhou Temple in southern Malaysia’s Johor recently published footage showing believers communicating with the AI, or artificial intelligence, Mazu displayed on a screen. The deity is portrayed as a beautiful woman dressed in traditional Chinese costume.

Worshippers are encouraged to ask for blessings from the AI Mazu, request interpretations of the fortune sticks they draw, and seek answers to their personal questions.

The temple proudly stated that she is “the first AI Mazu in the world”.

Created by Malaysian tech company

The AI-powered digital goddess was developed by Malaysian technology firm Aimazin, which also offers AI cloning services for individuals.

In a demonstration video, the company’s founder Shin Kong asked AI Mazu, “Can I have luck for an unexpected fortune, known as pian Cai Yun in Mandarin?”

In a calm and tender voice, Mazu replied, “You would have better luck in terms of an unexpected fortune if you stay at home.”

An influencer later approached the AI Mazu, saying she was struggling with sleeplessness at night and asked for guidance.

Calling her “my child”, the AI Mazu warmly advised, “Drink some warm water before going to sleep.”

Following the temple’s social media release of the footage, many users left comments adorned with praying hands emojis, requesting blessings from the digital deity.

Honouring a timeless tradition

The launch of the AI Mazu coincides with the 1,065th birthday celebration of the sea goddess, which fell on April 20 this year.

According to SCMP, Mazu was born in 960 on Meizhou Island in Putian, southeastern China’s Fujian province, as a mortal named Lin Mo. Legend holds that Lin died while attempting to rescue shipwreck victims, ascended to heaven, and was venerated as a powerful guardian of seafarers.

Today, Mazu continues to be worshipped by Chinese communities around the globe, particularly in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.