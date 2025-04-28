'With enough money, anything is legal,' says woman who spent $2 million on private zoo

A popular content creator claims to have spent $2 million on building a private zoo, lashing out at critics who call it illegal. Madison Zhao took to Instagram to share snippets of her zoo and to address the criticism she has faced. An influencer reveals how she managed to build a private zoo without any zookeeping experience(Instagram/@madison_ceo)

In her video, Madison, who paints herself as a successful entrepreneur, shared how she spent $2 million on buying a zoo so she could turn it into her “personal playground.” Her video reveals how she unapologetically bent rules so she could ‘legally’ keep exotic animals as pets.

A $2 million private zoo

“I bought a zoo for $2 million and turned it into my personal playground, just so I could get a zoo license to legally import any exotic or endangered animals I want,” said Madison, who claims to be the CEO of a “billion dollar company” whose name she refuses to disclose.

After buying the zoo, the China-born influencer moved its inhabitants – kangaroos and capybaras – to her home. However, moving animals to her home required a zookeeper license, which Madison says she acquired through a generous ‘donation’ to the head of the animal department.

Her video shows stacks of yuan banknotes and a luxury car, indicating that the private zoo is located in China. According to Madison’s website, she was born in China and moved to the US alone at the age of 16 despite strong opposition from her parents.

Running a private zoo

Madison’s video also details the many staff members she hired to keep her ‘zoo’ up and running.

“I have zero clue how to take care of wild animals,” she admitted, adding: “But, who cares? I just hired a real zookeeper for $100,000 a year to do all the work while I take selfies.

“Yes, being rich lets you bypass every rule that exists,” said Madison in her voiceover.

In her viral video, Madison explained that she needed a mansion with two pools – one indoor and the other outdoor – plus a massive lawn. She also hired a full team to look after the animals, including a groomer and a 24x7 rescuer for emergencies.

She ended her video with a message for all critics. “To all the peasants crying ‘Oh this is illegal’ or ‘Oh they shouldn’t be pets,’ well, in my world, there is no legal or illegal. No should or shouldn’t. Because with enough money, anything can be made legal,” said the influencer.

Outrage online

Madison has shared several videos in the past featuring her exotic pets. Her capybara has even accompanied her to fashion events. Her latest video on her private zoo, however, has predictably caused an outrage online.

“Seriously? People see nothing wrong with that? Chasing an animal is wrong, this poor thing isn’t playing, it’s distressed,” read one comment under the video.

“This isn't funny. This is sick,” another said. “This person is an example of someone with too much money who should be taxed to hell,” a viewer said.