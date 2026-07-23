How Adam Bobrow became the unmistakable Voice of Table Tennis—and the sport's greatest showman

For the energetic voice he brings to the microphone and the extrovert he proudly claims to be, Adam Bobrow is surprisingly quiet before stepping into the spotlight. American sports commentator Adam Bobrow (AP) Tucked away in a corner of the playing arena at the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) venue in Goa, the American commentator sits at the commentary desk, scrolling through his phone, finishing his meal, barely saying a word. Perhaps he is simply recharging, because the moment he steps out with a microphone in hand—whether hosting the broadcast or calling matches that often stretch deep into double-header weekends—he transforms completely, slipping effortlessly into the larger-than-life persona fans know so well. You'd think there is a ritual behind it. A last-minute review of player notes. A mental checklist. A carefully rehearsed routine. There isn't. Bobrow says all the preparation is done long before he enters the arena. He studies the storylines, familiarises himself with the players and then deliberately disconnects. His mind wanders elsewhere until the earpiece is fitted and the microphone lands in his hand. He dislikes overpreparing, preferring everything to feel spontaneous, a philosophy shaped by the improvisational theatre lessons he took in college. Those same improv skills that got him into commentary in the first place and turned him into what many now call the "Voice of Table Tennis." Long before that, however, Bobrow was simply another player trying to entertain. ALSO READ: Inside TTR: How table tennis got its own DRS — and what it's actually shown so far at UTT At a college tournament, he was desperately hoping a stronger opponent would give him one spectacular rally—just enough to pull off an absurd celebration he'd been planning. The video, uploaded for barely 500 followers on social media, unexpectedly travelled far beyond his small circle. More than any shot he ever played, that celebration put him on the map. What followed has made him one of the sport's most unlikely personalities: a player who, by his own admission, never made a living from prize money and didn't even know he had a world ranking until an Indian journalist mentioned it during the Olympics; a commentator who stumbled into broadcasting because someone believed his improv background would translate well behind the microphone; and the man synonymous with the now-famous snake shot—a stroke he didn't invent but popularised into one of table tennis' most entertaining spectacles, showcasing the sport's greatest weapon: spin. Bobrow has also witnessed UTT's evolution almost from the beginning, watching the league transform from a longer, slower competition into the fast-paced spectacle it is today. Naturally, he has been equally impressed by the introduction of TTR, the AI-powered review system, calling it one of the league's most significant innovations. On the sidelines of the ongoing seventh edition of UTT, Adam Bobrow caught up with Hindustan Times to discuss a wide range of topics—from the accidental viral moment that shaped his career, why he never pursued table tennis as a full-time profession, and the story behind the snake shot, to UTT's evolution and why he believes TTR is one of the sport's biggest steps forward. Excerpts: There was a lot of dilemma about where to begin this interview, but I had to start with that viral celebration video. It put you on the map long before the snake shot. Take me back — what actually happened that day? It's a long story, but the short version is that I wanted to entertain people. I'd seen those over-the-top touchdown celebrations in American football and thought, I'm this pale, skinny guy who's never going to play in the NFL. What if I brought that energy into table tennis? I wanted the celebration to be so ridiculous that it became the joke. I even thought it would be funniest if I was getting completely demolished and then celebrated like I'd won the World Championships. At the time, I was volunteering at a National Collegiate Table Tennis Association tournament. During a break, I gathered everyone around and asked a strong player to play against me. The idea was simple: we'd keep playing until we got one really exciting rally. Eventually, we did. A friend was supposed to play music the moment I started celebrating. The point ended, I shouted, "Woo!", but the music never came. I started dancing anyway because I was trying to signal him to play it. When nothing happened, I thought, It's now or never.

In a strange way, the frustration of thinking the moment had been ruined actually fuelled the performance. Afterwards, I edited the video a few times, took feedback from friends, uploaded it — and it completely changed my life. Did you have any idea that one video would end up becoming your entire persona? Every piece of content I put out, I hope people enjoy as much as I enjoyed making it. Of course, I hope it does well, but so much of that is out of your control. I'd never experienced anything close to that level of virality before. At the time, I probably had about 500 friends on Facebook — or maybe it was still MySpace. Suddenly, it had spread far beyond my own circle, and that was completely mind-blowing. We later saw Timo Boll recreate that celebration during an exhibition match. Did you ever hope or encourage some of the sport's biggest stars to do it? No. I don't really encourage people to imitate what I've done. If someone wants to, that's entirely up to them. With Timo, I think it was his way of having a bit of fun. At that point, the celebration was probably the thing most people associated with me, so it was a nice little homage. I don't think he was trying to recreate the whole act or be deliberately over-the-top — it was more of a tongue-in-cheek moment. I've never wanted to challenge people to copy me. My view is simple: people should do whatever they enjoy, as long as they're not harming anyone. Looking back, it was around 2009. That was the moment I realised the video had travelled well beyond my friends, and that was a surreal experience. But you never really chased table tennis as a profession? No. It's funny because I've actually never been a professional table tennis player. When I was very young, I briefly dreamed about playing baseball professionally because my dad was a very good player. He was scouted twice but turned it down. Looking back, I probably never had a realistic chance of becoming a professional athlete — whether in baseball or table tennis. I started table tennis far too late, and more importantly, I don't have the work ethic required to be a professional athlete. To reach that level, you have to love training. The work itself has to excite you. I don't like work — I like play. That's why I play table tennis the way I do. I have all kinds of bad habits because I'm not trying to be a professional. I love playing, but I don't enjoy training or repetitive practice. Of course, I like improving. I enjoy beating people and I don't like losing, but I want to improve on my own terms. For me, creativity, entertainment and having fun have always been far more exciting than chasing results. Maybe if I'd had the ability to become one of the greatest players in the world, I would have pursued that path. But I think what I do now aligns much better with both my personality and my abilities. The funny part is that a few years ago, during the Olympics, an Indian publication asked if I ever missed being a professional player. I replied that I'd never been one. They sent me a link, and that's how I discovered I actually had a world ranking. I didn't even know I had one! Apparently I'd played enough tournaments to qualify for the rankings, but I've never made a living from prize money. So no — I never chased being a professional, and I've never really wanted to.

I had the same impression because if you Google Adam Bobrow, a world ranking does show up. Rankings can be misleading. There are plenty of players — especially in countries like India — who could comfortably be among the world's top 200 if they had the opportunity to play enough WTT events. Rankings often depend on participation as much as ability. I just happened to play an event that qualified me for a professional world ranking. There are many players with the same ranking who are significantly better than I am. I know my level, and I'm completely comfortable with that. These days, I'm much more interested in growing in other areas of life than improving my ranking as a player. And yet you've created what many people now recognise as 'Bobrow-style' table tennis — the trick shots, the showmanship and a whole new YouTube language around the sport. Looking back, did you ever imagine it would become this big? Honestly, no. Like everyone else, I look back at decisions I've made and think, Maybe I could have handled that better. But I don't believe in living with regret. I made the best decisions I could with the information and perspective I had at the time. There's no point beating yourself up over something you can't change. People sometimes ask why I don't just play "normal" table tennis. If I had, no one would know who I am. At best, I'd be another decent player — better than most people at the office, but nowhere near the professionals. There wouldn't be anything memorable about that. I think people watch because I'm different. I'm animated, a little clumsy, off-balance and constantly improvising. Professional players make incredible shots, but they do it with perfect balance and technique. I'm often just trying to stay on my feet.