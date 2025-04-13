People are flocking to this cafe to cuddle the world’s chillest critters, capybaras

In the heart of St Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in the US, animal lovers are flocking to a surprisingly cosy destination: The Capybara Cafe. Tucked behind a real estate office, this one-of-a-kind attraction has become a haven for those hoping to bond with capybaras, the internet’s latest obsession in cuddly creatures. The Capybara Cafe gives visitors a chance to bond with the world’s largest rodents up close.(Pexel)

Opened late last year by Stephanie Angel, The Capybara Cafe offers visitors the chance to spend quality time with the world’s largest rodents, creatures more often associated with South American wetlands than American laps. “You give them lots of scratches and love,” Angel said. “A lot of times they’ll climb on your lap because they’re very used to people, and if you’re really good at giving scratches, they’ll actually fall over. So that’s always our goal to get them so comfortable that they fall over.”

Also read: Chinese car owner accepts 15 pancakes as compensation after food cart scratches his Range Rover

Since its launch in October near the Flagler College campus, the cafe has seen an influx of guests, many of whom have booked months in advance. Visitors like Leah Macri, who travelled from Orlando with her daughter, are treated to a unique animal encounter that starts in a cozy reception area filled with baby chicks and ends in an intimate room where capybaras roam freely.

Groups of about six people are invited into the interaction space, where blankets are laid over their laps and three capybaras are introduced, along with other exotic animals such as a skunk, wallaby, and even an armadillo. For $49, guests get a 30-minute experience, while a $99 ticket allows for an hour-long session with the extended furry crew.

Although she initially came for the capybaras, Macri said it was the armadillo that stole her heart. “He was the cuddly, like the best. He was just the softest,” she shared. “He was just very sweet.”

Capybara

The capybara, a semi-aquatic rodent related to the guinea pig — can weigh over 100 pounds and stretch more than 4 feet in length. Though they’ve long been part of zoo exhibits and wildlife parks, they’ve recently captured mainstream attention, with themed merchandise like slippers, robes, and bath bombs filling store shelves during the last holiday season.

Despite the name, The Capybara Cafe doesn’t serve food or drinks. Instead, it offers capybara-themed merchandise such as mugs, shirts, and stuffed toys. The proceeds support Noah’s Ark Sanctuary Inc., a nonprofit animal refuge based in Hastings, Florida.

Angel said the level of closeness guests get with the animals at her cafe is unparalleled. She also hinted at plans to open a second location across the state in St. Petersburg.

Also read: ‘Everything is expensive in Bengaluru’: Viral Reddit rant ignites cost-of-living debate

Chris Cooper, who made the 157-mile drive from Weeki Wachee with his wife, was struck by the contrast between the capybaras’ rough fur and their gentle, loving nature. “And I wasn’t expecting how affectionate they were,” he said. “They enjoyed the hands-on rubs.”

With its growing popularity and expanding plans, The Capybara Cafe seems poised to remain a top destination for animal enthusiasts looking for an up-close connection , and a few furry snuggles.