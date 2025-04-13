Chinese car owner accepts 15 pancakes as compensation after food cart scratches his Range Rover

In a heart-warming and unusual turn of events in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang, a Range Rover owner chose kindness over conflict after his SUV was accidentally scratched by a breakfast cart. Instead of demanding full monetary compensation, he settled the matter with just 15 egg pancakes, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. A man in China forgave a breakfast cart owner for scratching his luxury car, accepting 15 egg pancakes as compensation.(Representational image/Pixabay)

The incident

The vehicle, worth 1.4 million yuan (US$190,000), was scratched when a breakfast cart, operated by a local couple, reversed into it. The owner of the car, surnamed Yang, told the Yangtse Evening Post, as cited by SCMP, “The cart was driven by the wife. She probably misjudged the distance and scraped my car.”

“She did not recognise what kind of car it was, and just called her husband over,” Yang added.

Upon inspection, Yang found that repairs would cost around 3,000 yuan (US$410). However, the cart owners, a couple in their 50s, admitted they couldn’t afford the expense.

A generous compromise

“I later learned that the couple were in their 50s, supporting both their elderly parents and young children. The cost was a big burden for them,” Yang said.

“They run a small business and work very hard. The husband asked if there was another way they could compensate me. So I said, just give me some egg pancakes!”

Yang explained further, “Jiang then said, ‘From now on, you and your friends can eat egg pancakes here for free, eat as much as you want!’ But I did not want to take advantage of them, so I suggested a limit, just 15 egg pancakes.”

Egg pancakes, a beloved breakfast staple in China, are usually filled with eggs, bacon, chicken, or vegetables and cost under 10 yuan (US$1.40). An online video shows Jiang appearing embarrassed by the gesture, offering to transfer 99 yuan to Yang instead, and expressing his gratitude.

Jiang later told the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald that he and his wife had been selling breakfast at the location for seven years and had never met Yang before. “Luckily, we ran into a good person,” he said.

The incident has gone viral on Chinese social media, with users widely applauding Yang’s understanding and humility.