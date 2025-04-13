‘Everything is expensive in Bengaluru’: Viral Reddit rant ignites cost-of-living debate

A Reddit post has stirred up an online debate after a user claimed that Bengaluru is the most expensive city to live in across India. Drawing comparisons with cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, the user argued that when it comes to living costs—rent, food, transport, or general lifestyle—Bengaluru tops the list in terms of expenses. A Redditor claims Bengaluru is the most expensive city in India, citing high rent and living cost.(Representational image/Pixabay)

Posting under the handle ‘Optimal-Animal-90’, the user wrote: “People, I have lived in Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai. I have friends in Hyderabad and Kolkata. All these cities offer affordable options—from street food to local transport like autos. But here, everything is costly.”

“ ₹ 50,000-60,000 salary isn’t enough”

The post further claimed that a monthly income of ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 is insufficient to support a nuclear family in Bengaluru. To strengthen the argument, the Redditor shared a recent travel experience in Mumbai, saying, “I had to get to a destination just 2 km from the railway station and the Mumbai auto guy charged me ₹30. I was shocked and double-confirmed before getting in. Even street food starts at ₹10-15 there!”

He also highlighted the low rents in cities like Ahmedabad, contrasting them with the widely high rents in Bengaluru. The user concluded that while some cities may be expensive in one or two aspects, “in Bengaluru,everything is expensive from street food to living expenses to lifestyle everything”

Check out the post here:

Internet reacts

The post quickly attracted over 100 comments, with users expressing both agreement and disagreement.

One user wrote, “Bangalore is nowhere, I repeat nowhere close to being as expensive as Mumbai. I’ve lived in both for years.”

Another shared, “Mumbai street food is on another level in terms of price and quantity. No comparison whatsoever.”

However, others backed the original post. “Hyderabad is getting just as costly as Bangalore. I've seen a big jump in the past year,” commented one user.

A Pune resident remarked, “Guru, I’m staying in Pune now and I just want to come back to Bengaluru. The food and infrastructure here are so poor.”

Some pointed to supply and demand, saying, “People are flocking to Bengaluru for a reason, and high demand always leads to high prices.”

Meanwhile, someone from Gurgaon weighed in: “Sorry boys, but Gurgaon is more expensive. The only thing that feels overpriced in Bengaluru is auto rides—normal cabs are about the same everywhere.”