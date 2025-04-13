Indian techie in Amsterdam says city 3x costlier than Bengaluru: ‘Friends called me Europoor’

After spending six months in Amsterdam, a tech professional from Bengaluru shared a candid thread on X, detailing how her life has transformed since moving to the Netherlands. The techie, Pratim Bhosale, offered a comparison between Amsterdam and Bengaluru, which quickly gained traction—amassing nearly 800k views and prompting responses from users who resonated with her experiences. Pratim Bhosale shared how her life changed after moving from Bengaluru to Amsterdam.(Instagram/pratimbhosale_)

Rent: “It’s like the hunger games”

Bhosale began her thread by addressing what most migrants struggle with—housing. “The rent is approximately €2,000 per month for a one-bedroom apartment in a decent area,” she wrote. “It is extremely hard (Hunger Games level) to find a rental apartment. Easier to buy.” However, she appreciated the tenant protection laws in the Netherlands, unlike in India.

Groceries and food

“Fresh produce. I don’t miss Zepto or Swiggy at all,” she said, expressing delight at the local supermarkets Jumbo and Albert Heijn. Her monthly grocery bill for two comes to about €500, which she says is three times the cost in Bengaluru, but worth it for high-quality whole foods. She also raved about weekend farmers’ markets, calling them a “joy to visit.”

Restaurants and cafes: Decent, but not for Indian cuisine

Accordint to Bhosale, dining out in Amsterdam can be pricey. “€50 for two for a decent meal… sandwiches or takeaway meals cost €7-15,” she noted. While she enjoys international cuisines, she found Indian restaurants “basic and touristy.” Surprisingly, she found cafes similarly priced to Bengaluru, spending €13 for two desserts and teas.

Public transport: A blessing after Bengaluru

Public transport in Amsterdam has been a game changer for her. “Amsterdam is a BLESSING,” she emphasised, referencing memories of overcrowded buses and harassment in India. She praised the city's clean and punctual buses, trams, and metros, alongside its dedicated bike lanes and scenic ferry rides.

Healthcare: A major letdown

However, not everything is rosy. “Broken,” she wrote bluntly about Dutch healthcare. Even after six months, she hasn’t been able to get a General Practitioner. “I will be going to India for all my treatments,” she admitted, lamenting the lack of preventative care and the sluggishness of the system.

Nature and fitness: The perks that matter

“One of the major reasons for me to move,” she said about Amsterdam’s clean parks and fresh air. She also observed how fitness is a way of life in the city. “Almost everyone is jacked. I am the least jacked person in my gym,” she joked.

Work and pay: Passion over profit

Job opportunities may be fewer than in Bengaluru, and tech salaries rarely exceed €100k, but she found people “more passionate… doing it for the ‘art’ than the ‘money’.” Employment laws are employee-friendly but not very business-friendly, she noted.

Overall happiness: A personal win

Despite the challenges, Bhosale’s happiness index has improved. “I find myself smiling more,” she said. “I have become more disciplined. I get out more. I enjoy going to work.” She also shared how her Indian friends now jokingly call her “Europoor” because of the higher cost of living and modest lifestyle. “All also ‘check my calendar’ before meeting friends now,” she added. Living with a supportive partner has “10xd” the experience, she noted, and she feels more connected to her Indian roots now that she's a minority in a multicultural setting.

Her thread drew strong reactions from users. One commenter said, “This is such a balanced take—love the honesty!” Someone else noted, “Healthcare reality hit hard!” Yet another added, “It’s refreshing to see someone call out both the good and the bad.”