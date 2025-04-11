'Finish this by 4 or you’re fired’: Techie shares toxic workplace ordeal, quits job after 45 days

In a shocking account of workplace toxicity, a programme manager recently resigned from his role at a parent-tech company just 1.5 months after joining. His decision came after enduring a toxic env---ironment where his manager humiliated him, threatened to fire him, and assigned him a notoriously difficult project that had previously driven other employees to quit. A Redditor claimed an IIM graduate resigned within 10 days of joining a high-paying job.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The former employee detailed his experience in a now-viral post, explaining that his manager frequently belittled him, saying, “You should know better,” while providing little to no guidance. The manager also dismissed any attempts to hold him accountable, stating, “You should know I’m stuck with so many things—that’s why I hired you.”

The breaking point came when the manager issued an ultimatum: complete a task by 4 PM or face termination. Unable to bear the mistreatment any longer, the employee submitted his resignation.

His decision took his manager by surprise. The next day, the manager reached out, claiming that he never actually intended to fire him, saying, “This is just my way of doing things, and it’s worked out for others.” However, the employee stood his ground, explaining that clear feedback and support could have changed his experience.

Take a look at the post:

Many took to the comments section to share their experiences, with users sharing their own stories of toxic bosses. One user wrote, “I had a similar experience with my lead—she was very rude, micromanaging, and arrogant. During the stand-up call, she kept asking for my status update even though she knew I wasn't supposed to work on that task.”

Another user advised, “Post this on Glassdoor or AmbitionBox in the company’s review. And don’t forget to name the manager. These websites are anonymous. Also, kudos!”

One user noted, “If people keep taking same person's name, they will get blasted in the end (unless this is a Lala company and the person is a relative of the owner)”