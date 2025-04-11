22-year-old terminal cancer patient maxes out credit cards to enjoy last days: ‘Debt will die with me’

A 22-year-old man battling terminal bone cancer took to Reddit to reveal his unconventional approach to his final days—maxing out credit cards to buy whatever he wants, knowing the debt will die with him. Many took to the comments section to voice their support. (Pexel)

“I’ve had cancer for two years now, did chemo, lost my leg, beat odds, and managed to even go back to work,” he shared. “Well, shit hit the fan, and treatment stopped working. Probably got weeks, maybe a couple of months at best.”

Also read: Tech CEO's 'AI' shopping app found to be operated by hundreds of humans at a Philippines call centre

With just £2,000 ( ₹2.1 lakh) in savings and no major assets, he decided to take out a credit card with a £6,500 ( ₹6.9 lakh) limit and 0% APR, using it to enjoy whatever he pleases. “The debt will die with me, and I give no fucks,” he wrote, adding, “If you want to beef me about driving your bank fees up with this behavior, at least you get to live. lol.”

Despite being too weak to travel, he now wants to use his credit to make a difference. “I’m going to go bigger and do some good stuff. If you have ideas, I want to do some big donations to food banks and cancer charities that supported me through my journey.”

Take a look at the post:

Posts from the confession

community on Reddit

Reddit users flooded the comments with support, with one encouraging, “Why stop at one card? Do it as many times as you can.” Another added, “Get more credit cards, man. Go on holidays. Experience as much as you can while you still have time.”

A user suggested, “use credit cards to buy those visa giftcards. they may put a hold on the credit card but the gift cards wont be able to be shut down without a lot of investigating first”

HT.com has not independently verified the claims made in the post.

Also read: Transgender military pilot sues right-wing influencer for falsely linking her to DC plane crash