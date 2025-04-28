Young people are opting for ‘friendship marriages’ to escape societal pressures, defy tradition

An increasing number of young Chinese are redefining the meaning of marriage by tying the knot with their best friends instead of romantic partners. The trend, known as “friendship marriage,” is gaining traction as a way to sidestep traditional family pressures and societal prejudices, reported the South China Morning Post. Japan has agencies specialising in friendship matchmaking. (Representational image/Unsplash)

Unlike conventional marriages, friendship marriages are based on shared values and companionship rather than romantic love or sexual attraction. Legally recognised as spouses, these couples often live together but maintain separate bedrooms. They are free to date others if they wish, and should they decide to have children, they can opt for adoption or artificial insemination.

While Japan has established agencies specialising in friendship matchmaking, catering to individuals across the sexual and romantic spectrum, China’s version of the trend remains more low-key.

Also read: Egypt's overcrowded Pyramids of Giza to undergo $51m revamp – what changes will tourists see?

Meilan, a woman from Chongqing in her late 20s, entered into a friendship marriage four years ago with her best friend. The pair registered their marriage without hosting a wedding or exchanging traditional gifts, mutually agreeing against having children.

“My husband and I are roommates who live together but are also family,” Meilan said.

puzzled kin

Their decision has left their parents puzzled, but financial independence has given them the freedom to make their own choices. Each partner earns over 10,000 yuan (approximately ₹1,15,000) monthly and contributed 500,000 yuan (about ₹68,0000) toward purchasing a home in the suburbs. They shared the renovation costs and maintain mostly separate finances, saving together for travel.

Despite sleeping in separate rooms and maintaining personal spaces, they act as legal guardians for each other, a crucial arrangement in medical emergencies. The couple shares glimpses of their daily life on Chinese social media, attracting more than 12,000 followers.

One supporter commented, “I really admire the way you two interact. Two friends who love life are independent yet mutually supportive.”

Another added, “You are very lucky to have found each other.”

Chloe, a 33-year-old woman from Shanghai, chose a similar path when she married her university friend last year.

“Women my age are all getting married and having kids,” Chloe said. “A friendship marriage helps avoid gossip.”

To avoid entanglement in each other’s family affairs, Chloe and her husband signed a prenuptial agreement detailing shared expenses, independent property ownership, and protocols for visiting relatives. Their contract also includes a “divorce trigger,” allowing either partner to end the marriage if they find true love and wish to remarry traditionally.

“If either of us finds true love one day and wants a traditional marriage, we can divorce,” Chloe explained.

For now, Chloe and her husband plan to reveal their arrangement to their families at a later stage and are open to adoption in the future.

Experts say the rising popularity of friendship marriages reflects a broader desire among young people for autonomy.

Pan Lian, a family relationship consultant from Hubei province, remarked, “Friendship marriages help maintain individual independence. However, these relationships can be unstable. It is not suitable for everyone as an escape from reality.” She also suggested that the trend may lose momentum if issues like affordable housing and better support for single individuals improve.

Also read: ‘He yells at the TV’: Woman struggles as husband’s pro wrestling obsession strains marriage