‘He yells at the TV’: Woman struggles as husband’s pro wrestling obsession strains marriage

In a now-viral Reddit post, a 26-year-old woman shared her growing concerns about her husband’s overwhelming obsession with professional wrestling, which she says is putting their marriage at risk. She said her husband's harmless hobby has spiralled into an obsession.(Screengrab - Netflix)

Posting under a throwaway account to avoid being recognised, she explained how what began as a harmless hobby for her 33-year-old husband has spiralled into something much more consuming.

"He’s glued to the couch every night there's a live pro wrestling event," she wrote, describing how her husband went from occasionally watching major events like WrestleMania to dedicating countless hours each week to multiple wrestling shows.

Not only is the amount of time concerning, but also his behavior during and outside of the broadcasts, she noted. "He yells at the TV like he's part of the crowd, cheering or booing," she said, adding that he often demands she participate by mimicking wrestler catchphrases. "He actually gets irritated if I don't play along with him — like if I don't raise my hand when he says 'acknowledge me.'"

His passion has also hit their finances. The woman noted he spends "A LOT of money" on merchandise including T-shirts, hats, action figures, and replica championship belts.

Things reportedly escalated during WrestleMania weekend, when her husband asked her to refer to him as "the final boss," a request she initially laughed off, assuming it was a joke. However, he became upset when she didn’t comply, accusing her of not supporting him properly. "We actually got into an argument about it Saturday evening," she recounted.

The situation has even crept into their private life. Without delving into specific details, the woman admitted he has requested role-playing scenarios based on wrestling characters, leaving her feeling "super uncomfortable."

Perhaps most troubling was her husband's extreme emotional reaction after his favourite wrestler lost at WrestleMania. "Sunday night the wrestler he wanted to win didn't win, and it's still affecting him today. His mood's sour and he seems depressed," she said, confessing that his quietness afterwards was a "kind of nice" break from his usual loud behaviour.

As the woman concluded her post, she made it clear she was at her breaking point: "He sings the wrestler songs, he does their sayings, he's got all their T-shirts, he's even got tickets for us to the next show coming through in about 3 weeks. But I just don't think I can take it."

Take a look at the post:

The Reddit community had mixed reactions. Some poked fun at the situation. One user joked, "Sounds like someone doesn’t respect their Tribal Chief." Another pointed out a telling typo, writing, “The intentional misspelling of Roman Reigns was a dead giveaway. Roman is too common of a name (as well as a descriptor for people from Rome) to be spelled as 'Romen' unless you did it on purpose.”

