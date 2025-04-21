WWE WrestleMania 41 Live Updates and Results: John Cena gunning for 17th championship title against Cody Rhodes

WWE WrestleMania 41 Live Updates and Results: Less than 24 hours removed from arguably the most heart-wrenching betrayals in the history of professional wrestling, WrestleMania 41 returns for Night 2 from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Double crossing is not new in WWE. It’s been going on for years and decades, and as a matter of fact, some of the greatest rivalries and matches have stemmed from it. The break-up of Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan, the Mega Powers or brothers Bret and Owen Hart, and Matt and Jeff Hardy. They've all fallen apart at some stage. And yet, Paul Heyman's backstabbing of once his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and, safe to say, now his former best friend, CM Punk, hits differently....Read More

This isn't the first time Heyman has turned his back against one of his own. He did it with Brock Lesnar twice, and now Punk, also for the second time, if you consider 2013. But while Roman and Punk are left licking their wounds, we have a new Paul Heyman guy, Seth Frikkin Rollins closed out Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 with his hand held in victory, just like he did 10 years ago.

Which brings us to WrestleMania Sunday – Monday in India – where in the main event, Cody Rhodes will put his WWE Championship on the line against a very different John Cena. A Cena, who, for the first time in 20 years, has embraced the dark side and undergone a shift in attitude. He may still sport the Hustle, Loyalty, Respect logo, but it's all a thing of the past. Cena, in his final year of wrestling, and his final WrestleMania, is back in the title picture, chasing a record 17th win. All indications point towards Cena surpassing the Nature Boy Ric Flair. But at the other end of the ring will be the WWE's present and future, the American Nightmare, who will celebrate one year of his championship reign.

In other matches, Iyo Sky will defend her women's championship against former champions Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in another triple-threat match. Bianca and Ripley have been at each other's throats, but Iyo Sky is the surprise element in this match. Her quick feet can even tame Mami and the EST. Night two also promises to be much more fun with Randy Orton issuing an open challenge and Logan Paul out to prove his wrestling credentials against AJ Styles. Styles is, without a doubt, one of this generation’s greatest wrestlers – he can put on a five-star classic even by wrestling against a paper cutout of himself. His opponent, Logan, has shown he has what it takes to be a full-time wrestler. His past classics against Reigns and Orton have demonstrated that, but his biggest test will be to prove whether he can outshine the Phenomenal One.

As for Orton, the Viper finds himself in a spot. Frustrated having left with no match for WrestleMania, Orton RKO's the SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who has granted him his wish of going up against an unknown opponent. What is WrestleMania without the return of a former WWE Superstar? Miro, aka Rusev, has resigned with the WWE, and who better than the Bulgarian brute to answer Orton's challenge.

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre have been brilliantly building up their feud, with too many physical confrontations. The most recent was as early as the WrestleMania kick-off show, when the two had to be separated. McIntyre has proven he is the king of physicality – his battles with Punk over the last year are a true testament. But Priest is not pushover either. Bron Breakker vs Penta vs Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio - Fatal four-way match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship is another match with gold on the line.

Are you ready for Night 2?