Egypt's overcrowded Pyramids of Giza to undergo $51m revamp – what changes will tourists see?

Egypt, known across the globe for its giant funerary pyramids, has decided to rejuvenate the famed Pyramids of Giza. The place attracts numerous visitors every year. Egypt's overcrowded Pyramids of Giza to undergo $51m revamp (Unsplash - representational image)

While the site’s popularity never decreased, tourists’ experiences have often been marred by inadequate site management, behaviour of untamed vendors, and accusations of mistreating animals. Not just these issues, but chronic overcrowding at the Giza Plateau have time and again spoiled travellers’ experience.

To tackle these problems, Orascom Pyramids Entertainment Services Company is now spearheading a project which is estimated to cost around $51 million.

What are the changes set to take place?

The company announced the introduction of 45 electric buses on the premises. The operating schedule is set at a frequency of every five minutes. The renovation efforts also include the restoration of several tombs, the Express reported. There is also revamping of the visitor centre, and improvements are being made in the introduction of an online ticketing system. The plan also promotes animal welfare.

Entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris, behind Orascom Telecom Holding and Orascom Investment Holding, said on X that small businesses resisting relocation to a newly designated zone will have to face sanctions. He also stressed the importance of safeguarding this historical gem and prioritising public welfare. "The well-being of the public and preservation of this treasure is far more important than catering to the interests of 2,000 individuals who have caused harm to the country for years,” he said.

Recently, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) found evidence of abuse during an investigation. The probe revealed routine mistreatment and that animals were often left decaying by the roadside.

The organisation's Asia Vice President Jason Baker said, according to The Mirror, "PETA has documented the routine punching, kicking, whipping, and starving of horses and camels at the pyramids. Animals are literally ridden to death and then dumped like rubbish outside the gate.”

He added, "The Pyramids of Giza should symbolise Egypt's beauty and history - not unchecked animal abuse. The Egyptian government must act to remove these suffering animals from Giza."