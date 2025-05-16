Indian-origin man blasts H-1B renewals post by US congressman: ‘The program should be ended’

An Oregon-born Indian-origin man has lashed out at a US lawmaker for his post about pushing for policies regarding renewal of H-1B visas. In his post, the man with Indian roots said that the entire program should be shut down and people should be sent back to their home countries. An Indian-origin man's response to a US lawmaker's post on H-1B visa has divided the internet. (shutter stock)

How did it all start?

It started with an X post by Congressman Rich McCormick. “Last week, I joined a bipartisan push to expand domestic visa renewals for H-1B and other low-risk visa holders. It's time to modernize our visa system by reducing costs, boosting efficiency, and keeping America competitive,” the lawmaker wrote. He also shared a copy of a letter addressed to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“We write to you today to strongly urge the administration to build upon the successful 2024 pilot program for domestic visa renewals and to take the necessary steps to formalize and expand this initiative this year with clear eligibility rules,” reads the first line of the letter shared by McCormick.

In response, Rohit Joy, whose X bio says he’s “Indian by blood, Oregonian by birth, Texan by choice,” slammed the lawmaker.

“Nope. All H-1B visas should expire, the program should be ended, and visa holders should be sent back to their home countries,” Joy wrote.

“It has nothing to do with keeping America competitive. Our major national competitors don’t bring in large numbers of foreign workers,” he added.

Take a look at the posts:

What did social media say?

As expected, the post prompted polarising opinions. While some agreed with Joy’s remark, others opposed it.

An individual commented, “Agreed. The H1B visa program needs to end.” Another added, “Absolutely! These people overstay their welcome, and nobody seems to care!”

A third joked, “Thanks, Rohit. We will welcome you to Kozhikode with open arms.” Joy replied, “I won’t be going anywhere. I’m a US citizen.”

A fourth wrote, “Even if you support their cause, they’ll never support you, Rohit. Maybe stop the grift and just be yourself.”