Indian-origin CEO of $34 billion US tech company works on Sundays: ‘I enjoy it’

All of us experience Sunday scaries and Monday blues as our fun and free time comes to an end. But ever wonder how does the CEO of a leading company tackle these feelings. HubSpot CEO Yamini Rangan has shared how she has balanced her work and personal life to avoid such scares. Yamini Rangan became the CEO of HubSpot in September 2021. (X/Yamini Rangan)

How HubSpot CEO Yamini Rangan avoids Sunday scaries

Speaking with Kleiner Perkins on his podcast, Yamini shared that she takes an off on Saturday and doesn't respond to any office work. However, she starts her work on Sunday but avoids sending emails to her employees. Yamini spoke about what schedule works best for her.

Talking about her schedule, Yamini said, "What I try to do is Friday night when I'm done, whenever I'm done, it might be, 8, 9, 10, whatever time I'm done on Friday, I don't touch my computer and I don't think about work till Sunday morning.

"I've constrained myself on that to say, 'I need a break'. It's almost like peak performance requires peak rest. You do need to take breaks. Saturday is my free day...Sunday morning it's a full work day for me. It's my work day. This is the time I read, I do deep thinking, I write, it's a full day."

Yamini on why she works on Sundays

"I enjoy my Sundays. I’m not scared of Sundays. I enjoy it because it’s my time. I get to decide what I’m learning, what I’m doing, what I’m thinking, what I’m writing. It is completely my schedule. I've nothing else to disturb me except my thoughts...Saturdays are precious to me. When I didn’t take breaks, I got burned out pretty quickly.” Yamini, who has worked with HubSpot for nearly five years, starts her weekdays at 6.30 am and works till 11 am.

More about Yamini, her work, her life in US

She joined the marketing software company ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic. She became the CEO of HubSpot, a $34 billion company, in September 2021. Yamini has worked in several companies such as Dropbox, Workday, and SAP.

Born and raised in India, she studied computer engineering at Bharathiar University. She moved to the US when she was 21 to earn her MBA from the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. Earning nearly $26 million. She is one of the highest-paid Indian-origin CEOs in the US.