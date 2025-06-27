Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Traffic in south Delhi likely to be disrupted till evening due to Jagannath Yatra

ByVarun Bhandari
Jun 27, 2025 02:37 PM IST

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory in view of the religious procession, which will take place from 2 pm to 6 pm on Friday

New Delhi: Vehicle movement in parts of south Delhi, particularly along the Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Aurobindo Marg, August Kranti Marg, and adjoining routes, is likely to be disrupted until late Friday evening due to the scheduled Lord Jagannath Yatra, which will take place from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Commuters heading to airports or railway stations are advised to leave early and use public transport to reduce congestion. (Representative photo)
The Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory in view of the religious procession, which will restrict vehicle movement on Aurobindo Marg, stretching from IIT Flyover to AIIMS Loop.

Vehicles heading towards MG Road, Mehrauli, or Gurugram will face diversions via Ring Road and August Kranti Marg. Commuters from Mehrauli to New Delhi are advised to take Outer Ring Road and Panchsheel flyover instead.

“Emergency vehicles, including Delhi Police, ambulances for AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, fire brigade will be allowed free access where restrictions/diversion are imposed, but are advised to avoid Aurobindo Marg if possible,” a statement issued by the traffic police said.

According to the traffic police, congestion is expected in these areas and commuters should be mindful about the parking. “Park only in designated areas. Improperly parked vehicles will be towed and penalised,” the statement added.

Commuters heading to airports or railway stations are advised to leave early and use public transport to reduce congestion.

For real-time updates, the Delhi Traffic Police have asked commuters to follow their social media handles. “Any suspicious activity should be reported immediately to nearby officers or by dialling 112,” an officer said.

