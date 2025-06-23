Beyonce stuns in custom-made Manish Malhotra outfit with 10,000 Swarovski crystals at Cowboy Carter Tour in Paris. Watch

Beyonce made a stunning sartorial statement on the Paris stop of her Cowboy Carter Tour, stepping into the spotlight wearing a custom-made ensemble by one of India's most celebrated designers, Manish Malhotra. The collaboration marks a milestone moment, highlighting Manish's craftsmanship on the global stage. (Also read: Manish Malhotra teases Nysa Devgn's Bollywood debut, she sparkles in his orange lehenga: Pics) Beyonce's ensemble featured meticulously hand-embroidered and embellished Manish Malhotra's signature sequins and over 10,000 Swarovski crystals.

Beyonce shines in Manish Malhotra outfit

Onstage at the iconic Stade de France, Beyoncé wore a shimmering crystal-embellished black bodysuit, perfectly paired with thigh-high boots and metallic accents around the waist. The ensemble featured meticulously hand-embroidered and embellished Manish's signature sequins and over 10,000 Swarovski crystals.

The outfit mirrored the tour’s overarching theme, a glamorous tribute to the Western aesthetic, while subtly weaving in Manish’s signature flair for intricate detail and opulence.

This piece transformed traditional protective gear into high-fashion armour, creating a fierce and futuristic aesthetic. Manish took to Instagram and shared many videos from the event, celebrating the popstar and his designs.

A screengrab from Manish Malhotra's Instagram stories.

Beyonce performs with Jay Z

Jay-Z made a surprise appearance alongside Beyoncé for a fiery performance of Crazy in Love, dressed in a sleek all-black hoodie and relaxed-fit pants. His understated look provided the perfect contrast to Queen Bey’s dazzling, crystal-studded ensemble, allowing her to fully command the spotlight. The couple’s electric chemistry lit up the stadium, as fans erupted into cheers and raised their phones to capture the unforgettable moment. Watch the video.

Manish Malhotra MET Gala debut

Manish Malhotra made headlines with a striking debut at the 2025 Met Gala, fully embracing the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style with a regal, intricately detailed ensemble.

Blending the elegance of Indian couture with the sophistication of dandy fashion, his look featured a sherwani-inspired black cape adorned with ornate gold threadwork and rich embellishments. It was a tribute to traditional Indian craftsmanship.

The ensemble was styled with a crisp white shirt and sharply tailored black trousers, offering a refined silhouette that balanced tradition and modernity. Elevating the look further, Malhotra accessorised with an array of brooches, collar pins, and cufflinks from his signature high jewellery collection, adding layers of opulence and personal flair.