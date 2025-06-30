'This was beyond terrifying': Fans react after Beyonce faces mid-air car tilt scare during Houston show

Singer Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour in Houston on Saturday night made fans panic when a technical issue caused her car prop to tilt mid-air during her performance. Several videos and pictures of the incident emerged on social media platforms. Beyonce performed at the NRG Stadium. Beyonce performed at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

Beyonce faces mid-air car tilt scare at Houston show

In the videos, shared on X (formerly Twitter), Beyonce, sitting in the car as she sang 16 Carriages. The car suddenly started tipping to one side. The crowd gasped and screamed as the car leaned further, raising concerns for the star's safety. Beyonce then paused her song, repeatedly saying, "stop". She was then safely lowered to the ground moments later.

Beyonce reassures fans after landing safely

After she returned to the stage, Beyonce reassured fans with a smile, saying, "If I ever fall, I know y'all would catch me." The crowd responded with loud cheers and applause. Her company, Parkwood, later confirmed the incident in a statement posted to Instagram Stories. It read, "Tonight in Houston, at NRG Stadium, a technical mishap caused the flying car... to tilt. She was quickly lowered, and no one was injured. The show continued without incident."

Internet reacts to Beyonce's videos

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) shared clips from the show, saying Beyonce looked "terrified" even though she smiled. A video of the incident was shared on X with the caption, "The way she was trying to smile through it and keep her composure, don’t get back in that car again, Beyonce, and I'm serious." Reacting to it, a fan said, "Beyonce no more car. It was cute at first, but I can't let you do this."

"This is what makes her legendary. Not just the greatness during great moments, but the gracefulness and stoicism during unpredictable challenges," wrote a person. "This had to be beyond terrifying," another fan tweeted. "Bless her heart! She’s staying so strong, but she looks terrified!" tweeted another person.

"That car has lowkey always been a danger tbh. Crazy how she can remain so professional while in danger like???" asked an X user. "She’s definitely a professional, scared and all," read a tweet. Another fan tweeted, “One thing for sure, I know she was not just concerned for herself but for the fans beneath her. Even if she was considering continuing, she knew there were multiple safety issues on the line.”

About Beyonce, her shows

The Houston concert was part of Beyonce's 22-date Cowboy Carter tour. She will perform next in Washington, DC, for her upcoming July 4 and 7 shows, followed by final performances in Atlanta on July 10 and 11.

Earlier this year, Beyonce won three Grammy Awards for her Cowboy Carter album, including Album of the Year, making her the first Black woman to win the top honour since Lauryn Hill in 1999.